Tottenham Hotspur’s quest to bolster their attack is dragging deeper into the summer transfer window, and Chelsea’s Pedro Neto has reportedly emerged as an alternative to their priority targets.

The ruthlessness that defined the start of Spurs’ summer has faded, with the club failing to make any discernible progress in their pursuits of Manchester City’s Savinho and Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo.

After barely avoiding relegation last season, the club entered the market knowing they’d have to pay premiums to persuade targets, who likely had more enticing proposals elsewhere, to join Roberto De Zerbi’s project.

They twice smashed their transfer record to acquire Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali, who joined after Jan Paul van Hecke was proactively signed to replace Cristian Romero, now under the tutelage of Diego Simeone at Atlético Madrid. However, Spurs haven’t added to their total outlay of more than $313 million since July 6, when Tonali’s arrival from Newcastle United was confirmed.

With the start of the Premier League season drawing ever closer, supporters have grown restless.

Chelsea’s Pedro Neto on List of Spurs’ Savinho Alternatives

Pedro Neto is the latest Chelsea player to be linked with an exit. | Izzy Poles/AMA/Getty Images

Spurs have been after Savinho for a year. Manchester City eventually blocked his exit last summer after a $70 million deal was discussed.

They’ve been in hot pursuit of the Brazilian again despite his quiet 2025–26 season at the Etihad Stadium, and have reportedly been subject to City constantly changing the goalposts regarding the player’s valuation. The Times suggests a deal could now be worth as much as $115.7 million (£84.5 million).

He remains the priority, but Spurs are also considering a world without Savinho in Lilywhite. Fabrizio Romano has previously reported that Pedro Neto could be an option for Roberto De Zerbi’s side, and he’s since doubled down.

Al Hilal and Spurs are the two teams in the race for the Chelsea winger after Man City were priced out of a move. BBC Sport’s Nizaar Kinsella understands that the Blues value Neto at $136 million (£100 million).

The 26-year-old enjoyed the most productive season of his career in 2025–26, recording 20 goal contributions in 52 outings across all competitions. Despite this uptick in productivity, few would argue that Neto has done anywhere near enough to justify such a lofty valuation.

Chelsea are merely capitalizing on a market that’s gone a bit crazy this summer, and are perhaps banking on Al Hilal stumping up the cash they’re said to be after.

Every Direct Chelsea to Tottenham Transfer

Player Year Joined Transfer Fee Gus Poyet 2002 $3 million Carlo Cudicini 2008 Free

Spurs Chasing Three Forwards to Conclude Summer Transfer Window

Gakpo is also on Tottenham’s radar. | Lewis Storey/Danehouse/Getty Images

Spurs have stuttered in their quest to bolster a frontline that desperately needs improving, yet Sky Sports News’ Lyall Thomas writes that, ideally, three new forwards will join De Zerbi’s window before the end of the summer window.

Savinho and Gakpo are atop their shortlist, with Neto in reserve. They’re also in the market for a center-forward, but haven’t yet identified an alternative to Bournemouth’s Eli Junior Kroupi after the Frenchman underwent foot surgery in July.

There’s still an expectation that Savinho, who’s pined for a move to north London all summer and was absent from Enzo Maresca’s Community Shield roster at the weekend, will sign for the club. However, Spurs are likely dependent on Liverpool landing Bradley Barcola to sign Gakpo.

The Athletic reported on Tuesday that while discussions have been held between Spurs and Gakpo’s representatives, there’s been no dialogue between the two clubs. Liverpool maintain that the Dutchman, who scored and assisted in the Reds’ 2–0 preseason victory over Como at the weekend, isn’t for sale, but their stance will surely soften if they reach a compromise with PSG for Barcola.

As it stands, Spurs supporters, remarkably, are preparing for an attack comprising Mathys Tel. Richarlison and Mikey Moore in their Premier League opener on Saturday.