Why Vinicius Junior Isn’t Playing for Real Madrid vs. Villarreal

When Real Madrid return to action against Villarreal, there will be no Vinícius Júnior streaking down the left wing from the opening whistle.

The 15-time European champions are desperate to bounce back from a dreadful Madrid derby defeat that has loomed over the team for the three-week September-October international break. Just seven games into the season and Los Blancos are already nine points behind league-leaders Barcelona.

A win on Saturday at the Bernabéu would bring some confidence back to José Mourinho’s men. There were injury concerns over Kylian Mbappé and Ibrahima Konaté after the players withdrew from France’s camp, but both players are fit and starting the La Liga contest.

Vinícius Jr, though, is not alongside Mbappé up top.

Real Madrid Confirmed Lineup vs. Villarreal

Starting XI (4-2-3-1): Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, Rüdiger, Carreras; Tchouaméni, Valverde; Güler, Bellingham, Diomande; Mbappé.

Substitutes: Andriy Lunin (GK), Sergio Mestre (GK), Denzel Dumfries, Marc Cucurella, Bernardo Silva, Eduardo Camavinga, Thiago Pitarch, Brahim Díaz, Carlos Espí, Endrick, Vinícius Júnior.

Why Vinícius Júnior Is Not Playing Against Villarreal

Vinícius Júnior will have to watch from the bench when Real Madrid kick off against Villarreal. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Mourinho has been rather tame since his return to the Bernabéu, but he is finally making some waves. The Portuguese boss made the bold decision to bench Vinícius Jr for the team’s first game—a must-win game—back.

Instead, blockbuster summer signing Yan Diomande gets the start on the left wing, while Arda Güler commands the right. Mbappé of course leads the line, while Bellingham retains his role as the team’s No. 10.

The decision comes after a string of poor performances from Vinícius Jr for both club and country. The Brazilian scored just one goal in his first eight appearances for Real Madrid this season and was notably hooked against Elche and Atlético Madrid.

Things didn’t get much better for Brazil. Vinícius Jr only found the back of the net once from the spot in three appearances. His performance against India was so poor Carlo Ancelotti pulled him at halftime.

Mourinho could have overlooked Vinícius Jr on Saturday because the player logged heavy minutes during the break and had to travel back to Spain from India. Expected starters Marc Cucurella and Denzel Dumfries are also on the bench.

But Vinícius Jr’s self-admitted struggles are impossible to ignore. Perhaps this is the wake-up call the winger needs to get back to his best form—or else Diomande could make the left wing his new home.