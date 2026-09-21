Why Wrexham Have Bought The Turf Pub

Wrexham have completed the purchase of The Turf pub, which has been made famous by the Welcome to Wrexham docuseries.

The Welsh club announced Monday that it had exchanged contracts on the purchase of the iconic venue in a deal between the club’s parent company, Wrexham Holdings, and Admiral Taverns.

Wrexham’s decision to purchase The Turf is viewed as a key part of the club's future, while it will also allow them to preserve the history and tradition of the famous public house that is inexorably linked to the Racecourse Ground and the wider club.

It is believed that the club was founded at the previously named Turf Hotel in October 1864, making the Red Dragons the third-oldest professional team in the world.

Wrexham Buy The Turf Pub

A mural dedicated to Wrexham legend Joey Jones is on one side of The Turf. | Joe Prior/Getty Images

Wrexham insist the purchase of The Turf will not affect the daily running of the pub, with popular landlord Wayne Jones continuing in his role as usual.

As well as being extremely busy on matchdays, when it has become a key tourist attraction, the pub also forms a key part of the local community beyond soccer. It has been visited by several stars, including Rob Mac and Ryan Reynolds, as well as fellow Hollywood stars Paul Rudd, Channing Tatum and Will Ferrell. Prince William also visited the pub to mark St. David’s Day in 2024.

In a statement released after the deal was announced, Turf landlord Jones assured supporters:

“As landlord of The Turf for the past 20 years and a die-hard Wrexham fan, securing the pub’s future under Wrexham Holdings is great news for all Wrexham fans.

“The Turf Tavern, as it was then, predates the Club and records suggest that the Club itself was founded in the pub. It has played a key part of the Club’s history ever since, with the players changing in the pub before running out onto the Racecourse Ground as recently as the 1940s, and it continues to be a focal point for fans on matchdays and non-matchdays.

“I look forward to continuing to run The Turf and bringing its unique mix of history, atmosphere and sometimes Hollywood stardust to the next generation of Wrexham fans and locals alike.”

Those thoughts were echoed by Wrexham minority investor Eric Allyn, who added: “Ever since we invested in Wrexham AFC, the town, the community and the football club have become a second home. And no place more so than The Turf with Wayne Jones behind the bar and filled with the locals and international fans that visit regularly—they have all become our friends and have welcomed us into the Wrexham family.

“By bringing The Turf into the group, we are securing the long-term future of the pub and, with it, preserving its history and that of the Club.”

Why Have Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac Bought The Turf?

Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac have both signed the wall inside The Turf. | Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Wrexham claim the acquisition of The Turf will help protect the historic pub by incorporating it alongside the club and Racecourse Ground under a single ownership and “ring-fencing” it to protect the future of the club.

They also say it will allow for further investment in the fan experience in and around matchdays and provide an opportunity to enhance the current fan zone and other fan-related activities in the area next to the pub.

A planning application has already been approved to replace The Turf’s popular catering trailer with a new, modern shipping container, which will improve its ability to serve customers on matchdays.

Ultimately, the acquisition gives Wrexham total control over the business, which will make things much easier when it comes to any future stadium redevelopment project.