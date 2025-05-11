Will Barcelona Win La Liga if They Beat Real Madrid in El Clasico?
The biggest game of the season in La Liga is taking place this weekend with Barcelona hosting Real Madrid in El Clásico, reigniting one of the fiercest rivalries in the sport in a match where the stakes are sky-high.
Barcelona and Real Madrid are the two main protagonists in a La Liga title race that's still up in the air heading into the final four games of the season. Los Blaugranas have a four-point lead over Los Blancos and could land the knockout blow this weekend to steal the La Liga crown from the current holders.
Following the painful defeat to Inter Milan that saw Barcelona's Champions League hopes come to an end, Hansi Flick's men have no time to dwell on what could've been, with their bitter rivals coming to town looking to get within one point in the standings.
A loss on Sunday would seriously compromise Barça's morale and essentially force them to win-out in the remaining three matchweek's to lift the trophy at the end of the month. However, it's a completely different story if Barcelona defeat Real Madrid for a fourth time this term.
Mathematically? No. Realistically? Yes.
Winning the final El Clásico of the season would see Barcelona go seven points clear of Real Madrid with only nine points available in the last three games. Even if Real Madrid won their remaining fixtures, Barcelona would need just three points from the nine left at play to become La Liga champions.
Furthermore, if Barcelona and Real Madrid end the season level on points, Flick's side would still be crowned champions. The first tiebreaker in La Liga is head-to-head record during the season and Barcelona would've won both meetings having defeated Real Madrid 4–0 in the reverse fixture. So, in reality, collecting just two points in the final three games would suffice for Barça to win the league.
Barcelona could potentially take the throne of Spain's top-flight next Thursday with a victory in the Catalan derby vs. Espanyol.
Barring a historic collapse, winning Sunday's El Clásico would all but guarantee Barcelona's 28th La Liga title in club history.