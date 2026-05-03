Will Bukayo Saka Be Fit for Champions League Semifinal After Injury Scare?

Mikel Arteta warned that Arsenal would have to “be careful” about overworking Bukayo Saka after the returning star was taken off as a precaution after just 45 minutes of Saturday’s victory over Fulham.

Saka had spent the opening half of a comfortable 3–0 win tormenting whichever white shirt had the misfortune of lining up opposite him. Raúl Jiménez was floored by the Gunners vice-captain as he set up Viktor Gyökeres’s opening goal before Saka nabbed one of his own with a crisp strike in the 40th minute. Gyökeres wrapped up the contest on the cusp of the interval with a third goal which cemented Arteta’s decision to remove his No. 7.

“We had to,” the Arsenal boss admitted. “He played 30-odd minutes in Madrid, now he’s played 45 minutes. We need to ramp up his load but we need to be careful because we need him on that pitch.”

This explanation will come as a major boost for the Gunners, who are preparing for the second leg of their Champions League semifinal against Atlético Madrid on Tuesday with the tie delicately poised at 1–1. Given the strength of Saka’s performance and the failings of his teammates of late, his return has been perfectly timed.

Saka’s Return Comes at Just the Right Time

Bukayo Saka scored the game’s second goal. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

After his match-winning first-half contribution, Saka was replaced by Noni Madueke. The summer recruit enjoyed a bright start to his debut campaign while filling in for his injured compatriot but—much like Saka himself—has endured a dip in output after being forced into so many successive minutes.

Madueke has not registered a goal or an assist against top-flight opposition since heading in the opener of a 1–1 draw with Brentford back in February. On the opposite wing, Leandro Trossard may have created Gyökeres’s third goal but is still waiting for his first strike of 2026. Gabriel Martinelli has gone more than three months without finding the net.

Arsenal’s Out of Form Forwards

Player Last Goal vs. Top-Flight Opposition Noni Madueke Feb. 12, 2026 (vs. Brentford) Gabriel Martinelli Jan. 28, 2026 (vs. Kairat) Leandro Trossard Dec. 30, 2025 (vs. Aston Villa)

During these scoring droughts for Arsenal’s wide players, Saka has missed 10 matches through injury. Arteta was understandably enthused to have his returning talisman fit enough to at least start some games.

“We know what he’s capable of,” the Basque boss beamed. “He’s come back in the most important period of the season and now he’s fresh, his mind is fresh, his hunger is at the highest possible height and I think he needed a performance like that to impact the team, so that’s a big platform for Tuesday.”

For all the hope of Saka’s involvement against Atlético Madrid at the Emirates, he struggled during his 22-minute cameo for the first leg in the Spanish capital. That may have been a case of failing to get up to the speed of a tense contest and there is hope he will fare better from the off on Tuesday. The identity of his teammates for that encounter still remains to be seen.

Arsenal Injury Doubts for Champions League Semifinal vs. Atlético Madrid

Ødegaard left the Atlético game early. | Manu Reino/DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Saka’s availability has not entirely robbed Arteta of any fitness headaches for Tuesday’s decisive European tie. Martin Ødegaard missed out entirely on Saturday’s league outing after reportedly suffering from knee discomfort during the first leg against Atlético.

Kai Havertz also missed the London derby with a muscular complaint although there is hope that the German forward could make his return in midweek. Jurriën Timber’s recovery trajectory is shrouded in far more uncertainty while Arteta consistently refuses to provide any concrete updates on the key right back.

There is little chance of Mikel Merino featuring just yet, although the prospect of another Arsenal appearance for the absent midfielder has not been entirely dismissed.

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