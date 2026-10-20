Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play for Portugal in November International Window?

The September-October international break featured a handful of wild storylines, including Cristiano Ronaldo’s decision to walk out on Portugal.

A bust-up with manager Jorge Jesus over his minutes saw Ronaldo leave camp just two games into the four-match window. His punishment for doing so was a fine of €255 ($285.83)—no, that is not a mistake—and a suspension of 30 days.

Portugal is back in action in just a few weeks when club soccer pauses for another international break in November, leaving Ronaldo’s involvement in the games up in the air.

Will Ronaldo Play for Portugal in November?

The details of Ronaldo’s suspension are not clear. | Lise Åserud/NTB/AFP/Getty Images

This situation may need some clarification from the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF).

When the FPF confirmed Ronaldo’s punishment on Oct. 19, there was no clarification as to whether the 30-day suspension began on that date or when Ronaldo was initially given a provisional suspension back on Oct. 9.

The specifics are key here as the November international window kicks off on Nov. 9, with the team’s first game five days later against Denmark on Nov. 14.

If Ronaldo’s 30-day suspension includes time already served, then he would be clear to join up with Jesus’s next roster on Nov. 9. If it started when the statement was made, not only would he miss that fixture, but Ronaldo would miss the subsequent game against Wales on Nov. 17, too.

According to Sky Sports News, the belief is that Ronaldo’s suspension did start all the way back on Oct. 9, meaning he is expected to be cleared to play right before the next international window kicks off.

Will Jorge Jesus Call Ronaldo Up to November Roster?

Jorge Jesus has a decision to make. | Horacio Villalobos/Corbis/Getty Images

Here’s an entirely different debate. Just because Ronaldo would be legally cleared to play for Portugal, Jesus would face no obligation to involve the Al Nassr forward.

The heart of this entire issue is a disagreement between Ronaldo and Jesus, who would have to rebuild their relationship before even thinking about moving forward together.

Before Ronaldo learned of his punishment, Jesus had started a public quest to bury the hatchet.

“In the next call-up, if Cris is playing and wants to be in the national team, why not?” Jesus explained.

“[Ronaldo] is the one who decides what he wants for his life. As it was before the first call-up, it will be the same before the second. We shared before the first, and if he’s interested, we’ll share again in the second.”

Clearly, Ronaldo’s decision will be key, and there is no guarantee he will return. Indeed, his sister recently suggested the veteran forward may be about to call time on his international career, leaving fans nervously awaiting the revelation of Jesus’s roster next month.