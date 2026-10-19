How Long It Will Take Cristiano Ronaldo to Pay Shocking Portugal Fine

Weeks after abruptly storming out of Portugal’s international camp, team captain and national icon Cristiano Ronaldo has been slapped with a suspension and fine. But it’s hard to tell which punishment is more comedic.

The Portuguese Football Federation imposed a 30-day suspension on Ronaldo and issued a €255 ($285.83) fine for his shock exit just two matches into the September–October international break. It followed a falling out with new manager Jorge Jesus that Ronaldo later attested to a “broken promise” that left him “hurt.”

A suspension of 30 days beginning Oct. 10—the day the Portuguese federation first ordered Ronaldo a non-automatic provisional suspension—makes the forward first available on Nov. 9, (coincidentally?) just in time for the November international window that kicks off the same day. Therefore, he actually wouldn’t miss any international play. Ronaldo would be available for Portugal’s remaining Nations League group stage matches against Denmark and Wales on Nov. 14 and Nov. 17, respectively.

Meanwhile, the fine of €255 ($285.83) is shockingly worth less than a single minute of Ronaldo’s time. The 41-year-old forward makes an estimated €208,400,000 ($233,000,000) annually from his basic Al Nassr contract, per Capology. That means his daily rate of pay is roughly €571,000 ($640,000), and his rate by the minute is around €397 ($445). And that doesn’t even include what he makes through additional bonuses, or his many outside business and endorsements.

So, for about 40 seconds of his time, Ronaldo can afford to pay the fine and still have plenty of money left over for a pastel de nata, a traditional Portuguese custard tart that is often priced somewhere between €1.20–€2.20 ($1.35–$2.37) on the streets of Lisbon.

Ronaldo Actually Welcomed a More Damning Punishment

Ronaldo was full of apologies. | Grzegorz Wajda/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

Ronaldo was full of apologies to the nation and his teammates following his controversial decision. High-profile friends like Rio Ferdinand and Piers Morgan went to bat for him, yet he not only expected a harsh disciplinary action, but actually welcomed it.

“Despite the absolute breach of trust in the head coach’s word, as those who witnessed these conversations can attest, I should not have done it,” Ronaldo stated earlier this month in a long, 1,700-word statement. “The responsibility is entirely mine. I apologize to the Portuguese people once again, but the breaking of one’s word has, for me, a defining impact.”

He added: “The consequence of this act of mine must be assessed and punished by the Portuguese Football Federation. I believe the punishment should have no mitigating factors. I am not just any player. I am team captain, and that is an aggravating factor. I have already apologized, but I know that actions must have consequences. Anyone who is in football as I am knows that, regardless of each person’s status, the rules are the same for everyone.”

The Portuguese Football Federation has, in fact, proven that they are not.