Will Lionel Messi Play for Argentina at the 2030 World Cup?

Lionel Messi was able to muster a pained smile as he shook U.S. President Donald Trump’s hand while collecting his World Cup runner-up medal after the 2026 final. But by the time he had trotted off the stage on MetLife Stadium’s churned-up pitch, going about as fast as he had all tournament, the realization of Argentina’s 1–0 defeat to Spain finally appeared to sink in. The tears started to come.

This scene was beamed onto the big screen for the thousands of fans who had condemned themselves to a long, crowded journey home by remaining inside the New Jersey venue. In response, they applauded.

While it may not have been Messi’s day in an anonymous final, he had enjoyed a remarkable summer rolling back the clock. The 39-year-old had saved his most prolific World Cup for his sixth appearance at the tournament, befuddling players half his age to not only reach the showpiece fixture but spearhead Argentina’s charge through the competition.

Messi was muzzled by Spain’s remarkable rearguard and Argentina collectively couldn’t offer anything else. The dethroned champion’s first shot of the final didn’t come until the 117th minute—and that was taken by Messi.

As prominent as he still remains, even Messi isn’t endless. The end of his World Cup career has always been a question of “when?”. But that question is still hanging in the air.

What Has Lionel Messi Said About Playing at 2030 World Cup?

Lionel Messi had been unstoppable in 2026 until the final. | Erick W. Rasco/ Sports Illustrated

Messi refused to confirm whether he would be competing at this summer’s World Cup until the eve of the tournament—even though he later admitted that he has been plotting his route through the competition for a year. After spending so much of the journey in Qatar endlessly insisting it would be his final appearance only to promptly row back on those comments, the Inter Miami captain has taken a more open stance this time around.

“I don’t know,” he admitted earlier this summer. “The truth is, I’m not thinking about that right now. It seems a bit far off but, as I said, I’m living one day at a time and focused on the present,” he told reporters. “I will continue for some time, as long as I can contribute, feel good physically, and help my teammates ... I will keep playing.”

Messi subsequently had his life compared to a video game during a light-hearted exchange with a journalist, with each match seemingly unlocking new levels. “I already completed [the game] at the last World Cup,” he smiled. “That’s it. The game is over. I’m done.”

There would be no more follow-up statements from the beaten champion after the final as he exited the competition just as he had entered it: leading out in front alone with his teammates trailing behind him.

Lionel Messi’s World Cup Record

Year Goals and Assists Argentina Finish 2006 1 goal, 1 assist Quarterfinal 2010 0 goals, 1 assist Quarterfinal 2014 4 goals, 1 assist Final 2018 1 goal, 2 assists Round of 16 2022 7 goals, 3 assists Winner 2026 8 goals, 4 assists Final

What Has Lionel Scaloni Said About Messi Playing at the 2030 World Cup?

The two Lionels go way back. | Evrim Aydin/Anadolu/Getty Images

Messi’s first appearance for Argentina in 2005 lasted less than 45 seconds before he was shown a red card. The teenager only received two passes during his brief cameo, both of which were played by his future manager, Lionel Scaloni.

The Argentine coach has made it abundantly clear that his compatriot is operating on his own timeline. “Messi is 39 years old, it’s incredible,” Scaloni gushed during an emotional final press conference. “He was very clear that he was going to play as long as he wants. I hope people are proud of their team, of what they’ve done. He’s the best soccer player to ever step onto a pitch.”

Quite what that timeline would look like is still unclear.

“What do I know? Ask him,” Scaloni laughed. “I don’t have the faintest idea, to be honest. He doesn’t stop surprising us.”

When Will Lionel Messi Retire?

Lionel Messi led the charge as Argentina completed several comebacks this summer. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Even if this is his last World Cup, fans won’t have to wait long before he is back on the pitch in the U.S. Inter Miami’s talisman still has a contract with the MLS side until the end of 2028.

Obviously that doesn’t stretch until the next World Cup, but it could convince Messi to continue representing Argentina until the 2028 Copa América which may also be held stateside.

The 2030 World Cup is being chiefly co-hosted by Spain, the country which Messi called home between the ages of 13 and 34, Portugal and Morocco. However, there is also the complication of at least one match being staged in Paraguay, Uruguay and his very own Argentina. It’s as if FIFA have deliberately put together a competition to try to bait Messi into prolonging his international career into his 40s.

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