When Is the 2026 World Cup Draw?
With each passing day, palpable excitement builds for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
The expanded tournament will be the biggest in the competition’s history as 48 teams duke it out for world champions status in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Some arrive with enormous expectations, others dream of being dark horses and for many just an appearance at the most prestigious tournament in world soccer is enough to thrill.
All six continental confederations have completed their standard qualification campaigns—although six teams are still to book their tickets via the play-offs—meaning the majority of next summer’s participants are known.
Their destiny will soon be revealed, with anticipation reaching stratospheric heights once the group stage draw has been completed.
But when will competing nations discover their fate for the 2026 World Cup group stage?
The group stage is ever so close now. All 12 groups will be randomly drawn on Friday, Dec. 5 at 12 p.m. ET (9 a.m. PT / 5 p.m. GMT), with each group containing four nations—one from each of the four pots.
The three co-hosts already know which group they are in for the tournament, with Mexico residing in Group A, Canada in Group B and the USMNT in Group D. However, they will discover their three group stage opponents on Friday.
The presenters for the draw are yet to be confirmed, although expect to catch a glimpse of plenty of former stars—especially those from the U.S., Canada and Mexico.
The World Cup itself will be played from June 11 to July 19, 2026.
Where Is the 2026 World Cup Draw?
The 2026 World Cup draw was rumored to be heading to Las Vegas to make up for the fact that no matches at the tournament will be played there, but it has since been confirmed that it will be staged at the Kennedy Center in Washington DC.
However, FIFA’s use of the Kennedy Center has caused controversy and even led to a Senate inquiry. This is down the the fact that soccer’s governing body is renting the venue for free, although there have been unsubstantiated claims from those who run the Kennedy Center that FIFA have made a considerable multi-million dollar donation and provided valuable sponsorship opportunities.
How to Watch the 2026 World Cup Draw on TV, Live Stream
Audiences across the globe will be able to tune into Friday’s eagerly-anticipated draw live on FIFA.com and FIFA’s official YouTube channel.
However, those in the United States can also witness the draw via FOX, while those in the United Kingdom can tune in on BBC and BBC iPlayer.