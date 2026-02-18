Wolves vs. Arsenal: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Arsenal can stretch their lead at the top of the Premier League table to seven points with victory at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday night.

The Gunners were due to play the poorest-performing team in the division on Carabao Cup final weekend next month, but their advancement into the showpiece event at Wembley forced a rearrangement. Thus, the league leaders can get points on the board in this title race and force Manchester City to play catch-up.

While Wolves have endured a wretched season, they staggeringly came close to taking two points off Arsenal in the reverse fixture before Christmas. Tolu Arokadare drew Rob Edwards’ side level in the 90th-minute, but a Yerson Mosquera own-goal in stoppage time ensured the Gunners didn’t inexplicably drop two points.

Now, Arsenal’s lead at the summit is four points following last week’s hard-fought draw at Brentford.

Wolves, meanwhile, crept towards Derby County’s all-time low points tally of 11 by drawing at Nottingham Forest last week. They’re up to nine now, and like Arsenal, secured their spot in the FA Cup fifth round on Sunday.

What Time Does Wolves vs. Arsenal Kick-Off?

Location : Wolverhampton, England

: Wolverhampton, England Stadium : Molineux Stadium

: Molineux Stadium Date : Wednesday, Feb. 18

: Wednesday, Feb. 18 Kick-off Time : 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Referee: Paul Tierney

Paul Tierney VAR: Michael Salisbury

Wolves vs. Arsenal Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)

Wolves : 0 wins

: 0 wins Arsenal : 5 wins

: 5 wins Draws: 0

Current Form (All Competitions, Last Five Games)

Wolves (WDLLL) Arsenal (WDWWW) Grimsby 0–1 Wolves Arsenal 4–0 Wigan Nottingham Forest 0–0 Wolves Brentford 1–1 Arsenal Wolves 1–3 Chelsea Arsenal 3–0 Sunderland Wolves 0–2 Bournemouth Arsenal 1–0 Chelsea Man City 2–0 Wolves Leeds 0–4 Arsenal

How to Watch Wolves vs. Arsenal on TV

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United Kingdom Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League United States TBC Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico Max Mexico

Wolves Team News

Hwang Hee-Chan suffered a calf injury earlier this month. | Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Hwang Hee-Chan is a relatively new addition to Wolves’ small injury list. The Korean international has picked up a calf injury that will keep him out of Wednesday’s game. In Hwang’s absence, January arrival Adam Armstrong should partner Arokadare in attack.

This fixture has also arrived too soon for centre-back Toti Gomes, who’s been out for months with a hamstring injury.

Wolves’ starting XI could feature a combined five Buenos and Gomeses if Edwards opts for a few changes from Sunday’s team at Grimsby Town. However, young midfielder Mateus Mané is the man to keep an eye on against the league leaders.

Wolves Predicted Lineup vs. Arsenal

Far too many of the same two names. | FotMob

Wolves predicted lineup vs. Arsenal (3-5-2): Sa; Mosquera, S. Bueno, Krejčí; R. Gomes, A. Gomes, Mané, J. Gomes, H. Bueno; Armstrong, Arokodare.

Arsenal Team News

Arsenal’s captain picked up a knock at Brentford, | Newell/CameraSport/Getty Images

The warm-up curse struck Arsenal again at the weekend, with Riccardo Calafiori the latest to succumb to an injury just before kick-off. While the extent of his setback hasn’t yet become clear, the Italian isn’t expected to feature on Wednesday night. Piero Hincapié will come back into the team.

Ben White also picked up a knock on Sunday and was forced off, but the Englishman was always going to relinquish his spot in the team to Jurriën Timber anyway.

Kai Havertz remains out with a muscle injury, while Mikel Merino and Max Dowman are also sidelined. William Saliba has recovered from his illness and will stay in the XI, and Bukayo Saka’s impressive performance as Arsenal’s No. 10 may allow Noni Madueke to keep his place down the right.

Martin Ødegaard missed the FA Cup win over Wigan Athletic due to a knock and is doubtful.

The Gunners rested a couple of key stars at the weekend. | FotMob

Arsenal predicted lineup vs. Wolves (4-2-3-1): Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapié; Zubimendi, Rice; Madueke, Saka, Trossard; Gyökeres.

Wolves vs. Arsenal Score Prediction

A cruise was exactly what the doctor ordered in the aftermath of a gruelling affair with Brentford just three days earlier. Arsenal should thus head to Molineux relatively fresh and ready to make the most of a big opportunity.

The Gunners are the best team in the country, and if they’re to win this league title, they simply won’t entertain the idea of not winning this game. It’s three points or bust for the visitors, and they should get the result they desire without breaking a sweat.

Prediction: Wolves 0–2 Arsenal

