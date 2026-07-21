World Cup Has Drastic Impact on FIFA’s New World Rankings

While FIFA’s world rankings have often been described as superfluous since their introduction in December 1992, they proved critical in shaping the 2026 World Cup.

For the first time, FIFA ensured its top four seeds—the top-four ranked teams in the world—wouldn’t meet at the tournament until the semifinals, assuming they won their respective groups. And for the first time since FIFA’s rankings emerged in the ether, the four World Cup semifinalists were the top-four ranked teams pre-tournament.

A chess-inspired Elo system has been used to calculate these rankings since 2018, meaning nations are easily moveable. Every single match has an impact, as does the strength of the opponent and the game’s relative importance.

Thus, the majority of those competing at the World Cup saw their ranking see-saw while the tournament was ongoing.

With the summer festivities now over, here’s how drastically FIFA’s world rankings changed.

How Every Team’s FIFA World Ranking Changed After World Cup

Nation FIFA World Ranking Pre-World Cup (June 11) FIFA World Ranking Post-World Cup Rankings Difference France 1 3 -2 Spain 2 1 +1 Argentina 3 2 +1 England 4 4 – Portugal 5 7 -2 Brazil 6 5 +1 Netherlands 7 9 -2 Morocco 8 6 +2 Belgium 9 8 +1 Germany 10 12 -2 Croatia 11 13 -2 Colombia 13 11 +2 Senegal 14 18 -4 Mexico 15 10 +5 USA 16 16 – Uruguay 17 20 -3 Japan 18 17 +1 Switzerland 19 14 +5 Iran 21 22 -1 Türkiye 22 27 -5 Ecuador 23 25 -2 Austria 24 23 +1 South Korea 25 32 -7 Australia 27 28 -1 Algeria 28 29 -1 Egypt 29 24 +5 Canada 30 30 – Norway 31 19 +12 Panama 33 44 -11 Côte d’Ivoire 34 31 +3 Sweden 38 37 +1 Paraguay 40 34 +6 Czechia 41 48 -7 Scotland 43 42 +1 Tunisia 44 57 -13 DR Congo 46 41 +5 Uzbekistan 50 60 -10 Qatar 55 59 -4 Iraq 57 63 -6 South Africa 60 54 +6 Saudi Arabia 61 58 +3 Jordan 63 73 -10 Bosnia & Herzegovina 65 61 +4 Cabo Verde 69 64 +5 Ghana 74 65 +9 Curaçao 82 82 – Haiti 83 88 -5 New Zealand 85 86 -1

World champion Spain was FIFA’s second-ranked team entering the World Cup, and it has unsurprisingly leapfrogged France to sit atop the rankings. Les Bleus, who finished fourth, have slid down to third, while unconvincing runner-up Argentina is now second.

England has stayed exactly where it started the tournament in fourth, having collapsed late on in its semifinal against the holder.

The top 10 has remained largely the same, although Mexico’s impressive campaign on home soil has seen it jump five spots from 15th to 10th. Germany’s wretched tournament means it’s moved down to 12th, now behind Colombia.

While Mexico is on the rise, its fellow co-hosts didn’t get the same love. The USMNT and Canada are both unmoved in 16th and 30th, respectively, despite reaching the round of 16.

In terms of the biggest movers, no one matches Norway. The Viking rowers are now FIFA’s 19th-ranked team—its highest standing since the 90s. At 31st, Ståle Solbakken’s team, who qualified so emphatically for the World Cup, were underrated before the tournament got underway.

Ghana (+9) is the next biggest riser, while Switzerland joined Mexico in having its ranking bumped five spots. The Swiss, after reaching their first World Cup quarterfinal since 1954, now rank 14th, just behind Germany and Croatia.

On the contrary, no team suffered more at the tournament than Tunisia, which sacked a manager after one match and bowed out after the group stage following three heavy defeats. It’s slumped 13 spots down to 57th, while debutants Jordan and Uzbekistan have each declined by 10 spots.

South Korea and Czechia are down seven after failing to make it out of Group A, but the Elo system remained somewhat kind to Scotland, which actually went up a place despite its early exit.

Haiti finished bottom of Scotland’s group, and is now the lowest-ranked nation to have competed at the 2026 World Cup. It’s fallen behind New Zealand into 88th.

FIFA’s Top 10 Nations After World Cup

Rank Nation 1. Spain 2. Argentina 3. France 4. England 5. Brazil 6. Morocco 7. Portugal 8. Belgium 9. Netherlands 10. Mexico

READ THE LATEST WORLD CUP NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC