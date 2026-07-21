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World Cup Has Drastic Impact on FIFA’s New World Rankings

Soccer’s grandest stage has had a major impact on FIFA’s rankings.
James Cormack|
Norway is the biggest movers in the FIFA rankings.
Norway is the biggest movers in the FIFA rankings. | Al Bello/Getty Images

While FIFA’s world rankings have often been described as superfluous since their introduction in December 1992, they proved critical in shaping the 2026 World Cup.

For the first time, FIFA ensured its top four seeds—the top-four ranked teams in the world—wouldn’t meet at the tournament until the semifinals, assuming they won their respective groups. And for the first time since FIFA’s rankings emerged in the ether, the four World Cup semifinalists were the top-four ranked teams pre-tournament.

A chess-inspired Elo system has been used to calculate these rankings since 2018, meaning nations are easily moveable. Every single match has an impact, as does the strength of the opponent and the game’s relative importance.

Thus, the majority of those competing at the World Cup saw their ranking see-saw while the tournament was ongoing.

With the summer festivities now over, here’s how drastically FIFA’s world rankings changed.

How Every Team’s FIFA World Ranking Changed After World Cup

Nation

FIFA World Ranking Pre-World Cup (June 11)

FIFA World Ranking Post-World Cup

Rankings Difference

France

1

3

-2

Spain

2

1

+1

Argentina

3

2

+1

England

4

4

Portugal

5

7

-2

Brazil

6

5

+1

Netherlands

7

9

-2

Morocco

8

6

+2

Belgium

9

8

+1

Germany

10

12

-2

Croatia

11

13

-2

Colombia

13

11

+2

Senegal

14

18

-4

Mexico

15

10

+5

USA

16

16

Uruguay

17

20

-3

Japan

18

17

+1

Switzerland

19

14

+5

Iran

21

22

-1

Türkiye

22

27

-5

Ecuador

23

25

-2

Austria

24

23

+1

South Korea

25

32

-7

Australia

27

28

-1

Algeria

28

29

-1

Egypt

29

24

+5

Canada

30

30

Norway

31

19

+12

Panama

33

44

-11

Côte d’Ivoire

34

31

+3

Sweden

38

37

+1

Paraguay

40

34

+6

Czechia

41

48

-7

Scotland

43

42

+1

Tunisia

44

57

-13

DR Congo

46

41

+5

Uzbekistan

50

60

-10

Qatar

55

59

-4

Iraq

57

63

-6

South Africa

60

54

+6

Saudi Arabia

61

58

+3

Jordan

63

73

-10

Bosnia & Herzegovina

65

61

+4

Cabo Verde

69

64

+5

Ghana

74

65

+9

Curaçao

82

82

Haiti

83

88

-5

New Zealand

85

86

-1

World champion Spain was FIFA’s second-ranked team entering the World Cup, and it has unsurprisingly leapfrogged France to sit atop the rankings. Les Bleus, who finished fourth, have slid down to third, while unconvincing runner-up Argentina is now second.

England has stayed exactly where it started the tournament in fourth, having collapsed late on in its semifinal against the holder.

The top 10 has remained largely the same, although Mexico’s impressive campaign on home soil has seen it jump five spots from 15th to 10th. Germany’s wretched tournament means it’s moved down to 12th, now behind Colombia.

While Mexico is on the rise, its fellow co-hosts didn’t get the same love. The USMNT and Canada are both unmoved in 16th and 30th, respectively, despite reaching the round of 16.

In terms of the biggest movers, no one matches Norway. The Viking rowers are now FIFA’s 19th-ranked team—its highest standing since the 90s. At 31st, Ståle Solbakken’s team, who qualified so emphatically for the World Cup, were underrated before the tournament got underway.

Ghana (+9) is the next biggest riser, while Switzerland joined Mexico in having its ranking bumped five spots. The Swiss, after reaching their first World Cup quarterfinal since 1954, now rank 14th, just behind Germany and Croatia.

On the contrary, no team suffered more at the tournament than Tunisia, which sacked a manager after one match and bowed out after the group stage following three heavy defeats. It’s slumped 13 spots down to 57th, while debutants Jordan and Uzbekistan have each declined by 10 spots.

South Korea and Czechia are down seven after failing to make it out of Group A, but the Elo system remained somewhat kind to Scotland, which actually went up a place despite its early exit.

Haiti finished bottom of Scotland’s group, and is now the lowest-ranked nation to have competed at the 2026 World Cup. It’s fallen behind New Zealand into 88th.

FIFA’s Top 10 Nations After World Cup

Rank

Nation

1.

Spain

2.

Argentina

3.

France

4.

England

5.

Brazil

6.

Morocco

7.

Portugal

8.

Belgium

9.

Netherlands

10.

Mexico

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James Cormack
JAMES CORMACK

James Cormack is a writer for SI FC. Opting against a football coaching undergraduate degree at the last minute, he instead decided to take on a six-month internship with 90min in 2019 and hasn't looked back. Cormack's current SEO focus means he tends to venture to the land of match previews and predicted lineups, but he also has a wealth of experience in news and feature writing. A passion for soccer's history and the European game often takes his work beyond the familiarity of the Premier League, but it's with Tottenham Hotspur where his strongest allegiance lies.

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