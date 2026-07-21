World Cup Has Drastic Impact on FIFA’s New World Rankings
While FIFA’s world rankings have often been described as superfluous since their introduction in December 1992, they proved critical in shaping the 2026 World Cup.
For the first time, FIFA ensured its top four seeds—the top-four ranked teams in the world—wouldn’t meet at the tournament until the semifinals, assuming they won their respective groups. And for the first time since FIFA’s rankings emerged in the ether, the four World Cup semifinalists were the top-four ranked teams pre-tournament.
A chess-inspired Elo system has been used to calculate these rankings since 2018, meaning nations are easily moveable. Every single match has an impact, as does the strength of the opponent and the game’s relative importance.
Thus, the majority of those competing at the World Cup saw their ranking see-saw while the tournament was ongoing.
With the summer festivities now over, here’s how drastically FIFA’s world rankings changed.
How Every Team’s FIFA World Ranking Changed After World Cup
Nation
FIFA World Ranking Pre-World Cup (June 11)
FIFA World Ranking Post-World Cup
Rankings Difference
France
1
3
-2
Spain
2
1
+1
Argentina
3
2
+1
England
4
4
–
Portugal
5
7
-2
Brazil
6
5
+1
Netherlands
7
9
-2
Morocco
8
6
+2
Belgium
9
8
+1
Germany
10
12
-2
Croatia
11
13
-2
Colombia
13
11
+2
Senegal
14
18
-4
Mexico
15
10
+5
USA
16
16
–
Uruguay
17
20
-3
Japan
18
17
+1
Switzerland
19
14
+5
Iran
21
22
-1
Türkiye
22
27
-5
Ecuador
23
25
-2
Austria
24
23
+1
South Korea
25
32
-7
Australia
27
28
-1
Algeria
28
29
-1
Egypt
29
24
+5
Canada
30
30
–
Norway
31
19
+12
Panama
33
44
-11
Côte d’Ivoire
34
31
+3
Sweden
38
37
+1
Paraguay
40
34
+6
Czechia
41
48
-7
Scotland
43
42
+1
Tunisia
44
57
-13
DR Congo
46
41
+5
Uzbekistan
50
60
-10
Qatar
55
59
-4
Iraq
57
63
-6
South Africa
60
54
+6
Saudi Arabia
61
58
+3
Jordan
63
73
-10
Bosnia & Herzegovina
65
61
+4
Cabo Verde
69
64
+5
Ghana
74
65
+9
Curaçao
82
82
–
Haiti
83
88
-5
New Zealand
85
86
-1
World champion Spain was FIFA’s second-ranked team entering the World Cup, and it has unsurprisingly leapfrogged France to sit atop the rankings. Les Bleus, who finished fourth, have slid down to third, while unconvincing runner-up Argentina is now second.
England has stayed exactly where it started the tournament in fourth, having collapsed late on in its semifinal against the holder.
The top 10 has remained largely the same, although Mexico’s impressive campaign on home soil has seen it jump five spots from 15th to 10th. Germany’s wretched tournament means it’s moved down to 12th, now behind Colombia.
While Mexico is on the rise, its fellow co-hosts didn’t get the same love. The USMNT and Canada are both unmoved in 16th and 30th, respectively, despite reaching the round of 16.
In terms of the biggest movers, no one matches Norway. The Viking rowers are now FIFA’s 19th-ranked team—its highest standing since the 90s. At 31st, Ståle Solbakken’s team, who qualified so emphatically for the World Cup, were underrated before the tournament got underway.
Ghana (+9) is the next biggest riser, while Switzerland joined Mexico in having its ranking bumped five spots. The Swiss, after reaching their first World Cup quarterfinal since 1954, now rank 14th, just behind Germany and Croatia.
On the contrary, no team suffered more at the tournament than Tunisia, which sacked a manager after one match and bowed out after the group stage following three heavy defeats. It’s slumped 13 spots down to 57th, while debutants Jordan and Uzbekistan have each declined by 10 spots.
South Korea and Czechia are down seven after failing to make it out of Group A, but the Elo system remained somewhat kind to Scotland, which actually went up a place despite its early exit.
Haiti finished bottom of Scotland’s group, and is now the lowest-ranked nation to have competed at the 2026 World Cup. It’s fallen behind New Zealand into 88th.
FIFA’s Top 10 Nations After World Cup
Rank
Nation
1.
Spain
2.
Argentina
3.
France
4.
England
5.
Brazil
6.
Morocco
7.
Portugal
8.
Belgium
9.
Netherlands
10.
Mexico
READ THE LATEST WORLD CUP NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC
James Cormack is a writer for SI FC. Opting against a football coaching undergraduate degree at the last minute, he instead decided to take on a six-month internship with 90min in 2019 and hasn't looked back. Cormack's current SEO focus means he tends to venture to the land of match previews and predicted lineups, but he also has a wealth of experience in news and feature writing. A passion for soccer's history and the European game often takes his work beyond the familiarity of the Premier League, but it's with Tottenham Hotspur where his strongest allegiance lies.