World Cup Stars & Their Four-Legged Friends

When the World Cup’s biggest superstars are not chasing glory on the pitch, they are at home chasing after their dogs, just like any mundane pet owner.

It can be hard to relate to the soccer phenoms stealing headlines across the globe. The world’s best are otherworldly under the lights, committing a perfectly-timed tackle inside the box, pulling the strings of an attack from midfield or firing a lethal strike into the back of the net.

For 90 minutes, they are simply untouchable, so far from a normal human that it seems laughable. Yet in the quiet moments away from the pitch, when the best players in the world are taking their dogs for a walk on Merseyside or playing fetch in their backyard in Brazil, they suddenly are more relatable than ever.

Whether it’s helping their owners stay active, unwind or simply providing loyal companionship, dogs play a large role in the stories of World Cup stars, who are all gunning for the most prestigious trophy in the sport.

Check out the four-legged friends of six players competing in this summer’s showpiece event—and don’t blame us if you suddenly have the urge to adopt a dog afterward.

Neymar (Brazil)

Brazil icon Neymar is living the dream in more ways than one. Not only did the Barcelona legend get called up to represent the Seleção in this summer’s tournament, but he also has three gorgeous golden retrievers at home.

Neymar named his three furry best friends Poker, Truco and Flush. The Brazilian is a huge fan of poker, so much so that he’s been competing at events for the last decade in his spare time away from the pitch. It’s no surprise that he named two of his dogs Poker and Flush.

Truco, meanwhile, is named after a popular Brazilian card game, keeping on theme with just the slightest deviation.

The golden retrievers have become somewhat famous on social media, prone to go viral whenever Neymar shares new photos or videos with fans, especially when soccer is involved. The dogs love to chase after their dad, whose speed and fancy footwork even at age 34 leaves them in the dust.

If only defenders at the World Cup were so easily fooled.

Harry Kane (England)

England captain Harry Kane has two Labrador retrievers at home, called Brady and Wilson. NFL fans might immediately connect the names to two Super Bowl winning quarterbacks: Tom Brady and Russell Wilson.

Except only Brady is actually named after the New England Patriots legend. Kane is a massive fan of the AFC East powerhouse and even previously met Brady after the Patriots won Super Bowl LIII back in 2019.

Wilson’s name, on the other hand, is simply a happy coincidence, without any real connection to the former Seattle Seahawks star.

Not only are Kane’s dogs part of his family, but he also shared how much they positively impact his mental health.

“I love my dogs and I’m very fortunate to have an amazing dog walk route close to home where I can go for a stroll and clear my mind,” the striker shared on Instagram. “It’s always good to see them off the lead and enjoying themselves and it gives me time to reset regardless of what’s been happening.

“Being active is part of my daily routine as you’d expect but it’s the dog walk which I find so good for a mental recharge!”

Lionel Messi (Argentina)

It feels only right that Argentina captain Lionel Messi, who is the biggest star competing at the 2026 World Cup, owns one of the largest dog breeds: a French mastiff. It’s also fitting that he and his wife Antonela Roccuzzo named him Hulk.

A fully grown male French mastiff typically weighs at least 110 pounds and stands at 27 inches tall. Now picture Messi, a player smaller in stature, alongside such a massive dog on a walk, in the pool or just lounging at home. Still, the two are a perfect pair; they’re both rare breeds.

Messi previously revealed his son Ciro has the closest bond with Hulk. Every morning, he would go up to the dog and say hello to him, before hanging out with him in the early hours. Ciro would do the same before bed.

Messi welcomed Hulk to his family back in 2016, when he was still playing at Barcelona. In the decade that followed, the dog probably traveled to more countries than many humans. Unfortunately, he did not come with the family to south Florida when Messi joined Inter Miami.

The Argentine said due to the dog’s age, a transcontinental move would have put too much stress on the pet. Hulk remains in Barcelona, where Messi and his family visit him every chance they get.

Pedri (Spain)

Nilo y yo 🐾❤️ pic.twitter.com/evTfQZxt52 — Pedri González (@Pedri) August 21, 2024

Spain midfield maestro Pedri is a relatively new dog owner. The Barcelona star took in an abandoned puppy back in 2024 and named him Nilo.

Pedri revealed he found the tiny ball of black fur in the garbage and rescued him, before officially adopting him. Over the last two years, Nilo has grown from a small, shy puppy to an energetic, medium-sized dog, who loves playing fetch in the Spaniard’s backyard.

Nilo is a mixed-breed, though his exact ancestry is unknown, given the circumstances of his early life. When Pedri found him, the pup was only one month old, but thanks to the midfielder, Nilo is now living his best life.

Bernardo Silva (Portugal)

It seemed almost poetic that Portugal veteran Bernardo Silva bid farewell to Manchester City alongside John Stones. After all, the midfielder’s French bulldog is named after his long-time teammate.

That’s right. As if they didn’t spend enough time together on the pitch, Silva wanted a John Stones with him at home as well—this John just comes with four legs.

Silva revealed to Sky Sports the reasoning behind his cheeky decision: “I really liked the name, I really liked [Stones’s name] and I said one day, if I have a dog, I’m going to name it after him.”

He kept his promise, one that his wife Inês Tomaz co-signed.

The couple added another addition to their family in 2022 named Charles, a dog with chocolate fur named after King Charles. Silva shared he got the dog from Wales, and made the connection with then-Prince Charles of Wales.

Silva clearly took inspiration from opposite sides of the spectrum for both his dogs, kind of like himself and Stones on the pitch.

Florian Wirtz (Germany)

Germany attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz is hardly ever seen around Cheshire, where he put down roots, without his beloved border collie called Zoomer. In fact, he’s rarely ever without his dog, period. Just swipe through his recent collaboration with Instagram—Zoomer’s paw prints are all over the campaign.

Wirtz admitted his perfect day off starts with a quality breakfast and a nice walk with his dog, before he either heads to Liverpool or the beach. The 23-year-old makes sure to “protect [his] peace,” especially ahead of such a major tournament, and Zoomer plays a key role in helping him unwind and keep his focus where it needs to be.

Sometimes a walk requires some extra physical exertion from Wirtz, though, when Zoomer prefers to be carried instead. Who needs the gym?

Florian Wirtz shared an image of himself carrying Zuma during a walk. | Photo courtesy of @flowirtz on Instagram

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