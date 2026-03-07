‘Worth Every Penny’—Inter Miami Owner Discloses Lionel Messi’s Earnings

What does it take to have one of the world’s greatest soccer players on your roster? Well, about $80 million a year.

“The reason that I need to have sponsors and for them to be world class is because players are expensive,” Inter Miami owner Jorge Mas said this week, according to Bloomberg. “I pay Messi—worth every penny—but it’s $70 to $80 million a year. Across everything.”

Mas did not disclose the specific breakdown of Messi’s contract with the Miami side; however, according to the MLS Players’ Association salary guide released last October, the 38-year-old Argentine superstar tops the MLS with a base salary of $12 million and guaranteed compensation of $20.4 million. Those figures were reported a few weeks before his three-year contract extension with Miami though and only include compensation from his contract with MLS. They do not account for Messi’s separate arrangements with Inter Miami directly, such as his equity stake and various bonuses that are the results of a contract agreement that names him part-owner of the Miami club upon retirement.

The estimated $80 million annually from Inter Miami makes the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner and World Cup champion the second-highest paid player in the world, behind Cristiano Ronaldo’s estimated $230 on-field salary with Al-Nassr.

A Deeper Look at Messi’s Inter Miami Contract and Total Earnings

Lionel Messi signed a three-year contract extension with Inter Miami in October 2025. | (Photo by Carlos Goldman - Inter Miami CF/MLS via Getty Images)

Messi initially arrived in South Florida in the summer of 2023 under a two-and-a-half-year contract worth $150 million, or $60 million annually, which included his signing bonus and equity stake in the Miami side. In that time, the Herons’ captain led the club to the 2023 Leagues Cup and the 2024 Supporters’ Shield titles.

The world-renowned attacker signed a three-year contract extension on Oct. 23, keeping him with the club through the 2028 season, the opening of Nu Stadium at Miami Freedom Park and his 41st birthday. Less than two months after signing his contract extension, Messi led the Herons to their first MLS Cup title.

Messi’s total yearly earnings are roughly estimated to be $130 million, according to Forbes’ annual report from October, which factors in roughly $70 million in off-field earnings through his many endorsement deals with brands such as Adidas, Lay’s and Mastercard. Ronaldo’s total yearly earnings are estimated at $280 million, including $50 million off-field.

