Wrexham 2026–27 Championship Fixtures: West Ham, Wolves Dates, Full Schedule

Wrexham begin their latest push for Premier League promotion with an away trip to Welsh rivals Cardiff City on the opening day of the 2026–27 Championship season.

The Red Dragons secured the best finish in club history last season, placing seventh in the division—just two points behind Hull City, who claimed the final playoff spot before going on to earn promotion to the top flight.

Wrexham expect a much more competitive Championship campaign this season, with Burnley, West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers all likely to be among the strongest sides following their recent relegations from the Premier League.

Phil Parkinson’s team won’t have to wait long to see how challenging the season could be. After hosting Watford in their first home match, Wrexham face a demanding stretch of fixtures against Birmingham City, Millwall, Swansea City, Burnley, West Ham, and Southampton before the September international break.

The Red Dragons welcome Wolves to the Racecourse Ground in early November before traveling to Stoke City on Boxing Day. Wrexham will close out the season at home against Bristol City in what they hope will be another promotion celebration.

Live television selections will be made for certain Championship matches throughout the season. As a result, dates and kickoff times remain subject to change. All kickoff times listed are in Eastern Time (ET) and either British Summer Time (BST) or Greenwich Mean Time (GMT), depending on the time of year.

August

Date/Time Fixture 17 August—3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. BST Cardiff City vs. Wrexham 22 August—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST Wrexham vs. Watford 29 August—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST Wrexham vs. Birmingham City

September

Date/Time Fixture 2 September—2:45 p.m. ET / 7:45 p.m. BST Millwall vs. Wrexham 5 September—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST Swansea City vs. Wrexham 9 September—2:45 p.m. ET / 7:45 p.m. BST Wrexham vs. Burnley 12 September—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST West Ham United vs. Wrexham 19 September—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST Wrexham vs. Southampton

October

Date/Time Fixture 10 October—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST Derby County vs. Wrexham 13 October—2:45 p.m. ET / 7:45 p.m. BST Wrexham vs. West Bromwich Albion 17 October—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST Wrexham vs. Preston North End 24 October—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST Blackburn Rovers vs. Wrexham 31 October—11 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT Sheffield United vs. Wrexham

November

Date/Time Fixture 4 November—2:45 p.m. ET / 7:45 p.m. GMT Wrexham vs. Middlesbrough 7 November—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT Wrexham vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers 21 November—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT Lincoln City vs. Wrexham 24 November—2:45 p.m. ET / 7:45 p.m. GMT Bristol City vs. Wrexham 28 November—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT Wrexham vs. Portsmouth

December

5 December—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT Norwich City vs. Wrexham 8 December—2:45 p.m. ET / 7:45 p.m. GMT Wrexham vs. Charlton Athletic 12 December—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT Bolton Wanderers vs. Wrexham 19 December—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT Wrexham vs. Queens Park Rangers 26 December—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT Stoke City vs. Wrexham 29 December—2:45 p.m. ET / 7:45 p.m. GMT Wrexham vs. Blackburn Rovers

January

Date/Time Fixture 1 January—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT Wrexham vs. Bolton Wanderers 16 January—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT Preston North End vs. Wrexham 23 January—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT Wrexham vs. Sheffield United 27 January—2:45 p.m. ET / 7:45 p.m. GMT Middlesbrough vs. Wrexham 30 January—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Wrexham

February

Date/Time Fixture 6 February—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT Wrexham vs. Lincoln City 13 February—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT Wrexham vs. West Ham United 16 February—2:45 p.m. ET / 7:45 p.m. GMT West Bromwich Albion vs. Wrexham 20 February—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT Southampton vs. Wrexham 27 February—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT Wrexham vs. Derby County

March

Date/Time Fixture 2 March—2:45 p.m. ET / 7:45 p.m. GMT Watford vs. Wrexham 6 March—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT Wrexham vs. Cardiff City 13 March—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT Portsmouth vs. Wrexham 16 March—3:45 p.m. ET / 7:45 p.m. GMT Wrexham vs. Norwich City 20 March—11 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT Wrexham vs. Stoke City

April

Date/Time Fixture 3 April—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST Queens Park Rangers vs. Wrexham 6 April—2:45 p.m. ET / 7:45 p.m. BST Burnley vs. Wrexham 10 April—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST Wrexham vs. Swansea City 17 April—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST Birmingham City vs. Wrexham 20 April—2:45 p.m. ET / 7:45 p.m. BST Wrexham vs. Millwall 24 April—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST Charlton Athletic vs. Wrexham

May

Date/Time Fixture 1 May—7:30 a.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. BST Wrexham vs. Bristol City



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