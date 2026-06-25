Wrexham 2026–27 Championship Fixtures: West Ham, Wolves Dates, Full Schedule
Wrexham begin their latest push for Premier League promotion with an away trip to Welsh rivals Cardiff City on the opening day of the 2026–27 Championship season.
The Red Dragons secured the best finish in club history last season, placing seventh in the division—just two points behind Hull City, who claimed the final playoff spot before going on to earn promotion to the top flight.
Wrexham expect a much more competitive Championship campaign this season, with Burnley, West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers all likely to be among the strongest sides following their recent relegations from the Premier League.
Phil Parkinson’s team won’t have to wait long to see how challenging the season could be. After hosting Watford in their first home match, Wrexham face a demanding stretch of fixtures against Birmingham City, Millwall, Swansea City, Burnley, West Ham, and Southampton before the September international break.
The Red Dragons welcome Wolves to the Racecourse Ground in early November before traveling to Stoke City on Boxing Day. Wrexham will close out the season at home against Bristol City in what they hope will be another promotion celebration.
Live television selections will be made for certain Championship matches throughout the season. As a result, dates and kickoff times remain subject to change. All kickoff times listed are in Eastern Time (ET) and either British Summer Time (BST) or Greenwich Mean Time (GMT), depending on the time of year.
August
Date/Time
Fixture
17 August—3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. BST
Cardiff City vs. Wrexham
22 August—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST
Wrexham vs. Watford
29 August—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST
Wrexham vs. Birmingham City
September
Date/Time
Fixture
2 September—2:45 p.m. ET / 7:45 p.m. BST
Millwall vs. Wrexham
5 September—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST
Swansea City vs. Wrexham
9 September—2:45 p.m. ET / 7:45 p.m. BST
Wrexham vs. Burnley
12 September—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST
West Ham United vs. Wrexham
19 September—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST
Wrexham vs. Southampton
October
Date/Time
Fixture
10 October—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST
Derby County vs. Wrexham
13 October—2:45 p.m. ET / 7:45 p.m. BST
Wrexham vs. West Bromwich Albion
17 October—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST
Wrexham vs. Preston North End
24 October—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST
Blackburn Rovers vs. Wrexham
31 October—11 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT
Sheffield United vs. Wrexham
November
Date/Time
Fixture
4 November—2:45 p.m. ET / 7:45 p.m. GMT
Wrexham vs. Middlesbrough
7 November—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT
Wrexham vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers
21 November—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT
Lincoln City vs. Wrexham
24 November—2:45 p.m. ET / 7:45 p.m. GMT
Bristol City vs. Wrexham
28 November—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT
Wrexham vs. Portsmouth
December
5 December—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT
Norwich City vs. Wrexham
8 December—2:45 p.m. ET / 7:45 p.m. GMT
Wrexham vs. Charlton Athletic
12 December—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT
Bolton Wanderers vs. Wrexham
19 December—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT
Wrexham vs. Queens Park Rangers
26 December—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT
Stoke City vs. Wrexham
29 December—2:45 p.m. ET / 7:45 p.m. GMT
Wrexham vs. Blackburn Rovers
January
Date/Time
Fixture
1 January—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT
Wrexham vs. Bolton Wanderers
16 January—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT
Preston North End vs. Wrexham
23 January—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT
Wrexham vs. Sheffield United
27 January—2:45 p.m. ET / 7:45 p.m. GMT
Middlesbrough vs. Wrexham
30 January—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Wrexham
February
Date/Time
Fixture
6 February—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT
Wrexham vs. Lincoln City
13 February—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT
Wrexham vs. West Ham United
16 February—2:45 p.m. ET / 7:45 p.m. GMT
West Bromwich Albion vs. Wrexham
20 February—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT
Southampton vs. Wrexham
27 February—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT
Wrexham vs. Derby County
March
Date/Time
Fixture
2 March—2:45 p.m. ET / 7:45 p.m. GMT
Watford vs. Wrexham
6 March—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT
Wrexham vs. Cardiff City
13 March—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT
Portsmouth vs. Wrexham
16 March—3:45 p.m. ET / 7:45 p.m. GMT
Wrexham vs. Norwich City
20 March—11 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT
Wrexham vs. Stoke City
April
Date/Time
Fixture
3 April—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST
Queens Park Rangers vs. Wrexham
6 April—2:45 p.m. ET / 7:45 p.m. BST
Burnley vs. Wrexham
10 April—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST
Wrexham vs. Swansea City
17 April—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST
Birmingham City vs. Wrexham
20 April—2:45 p.m. ET / 7:45 p.m. BST
Wrexham vs. Millwall
24 April—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST
Charlton Athletic vs. Wrexham
May
Date/Time
Fixture
1 May—7:30 a.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. BST
Wrexham vs. Bristol City
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Rich Fay is a Sports Illustrated freelance writer covering Wrexham AFC. He was born in Wrexham and raised in North Wales, but spent nine years covering Manchester United and Manchester City for the Manchester Evening News and National World. Rich is also the co-host of the RobRyanRed Wrexham podcast and featured in the Welcome to Wrexham docuseries. When he is not at matches, he is a keen hiker as well as a cook, and thinks he would do surprisingly well on the Great British Bake Off.