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Wrexham 2026–27 Championship Fixtures: West Ham, Wolves Dates, Full Schedule

The Red Dragons will continue their push to the Premier League.
Rich Fay|
Wrexham finished 7th in the EFL Championship last season.
Wrexham finished 7th in the EFL Championship last season. | Cody Froggatt/PA Images via Getty Images

Wrexham begin their latest push for Premier League promotion with an away trip to Welsh rivals Cardiff City on the opening day of the 2026–27 Championship season.

The Red Dragons secured the best finish in club history last season, placing seventh in the division—just two points behind Hull City, who claimed the final playoff spot before going on to earn promotion to the top flight.

Wrexham expect a much more competitive Championship campaign this season, with Burnley, West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers all likely to be among the strongest sides following their recent relegations from the Premier League.

Phil Parkinson’s team won’t have to wait long to see how challenging the season could be. After hosting Watford in their first home match, Wrexham face a demanding stretch of fixtures against Birmingham City, Millwall, Swansea City, Burnley, West Ham, and Southampton before the September international break.

The Red Dragons welcome Wolves to the Racecourse Ground in early November before traveling to Stoke City on Boxing Day. Wrexham will close out the season at home against Bristol City in what they hope will be another promotion celebration.

Live television selections will be made for certain Championship matches throughout the season. As a result, dates and kickoff times remain subject to change. All kickoff times listed are in Eastern Time (ET) and either British Summer Time (BST) or Greenwich Mean Time (GMT), depending on the time of year.

August

Date/Time

Fixture

17 August—3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. BST

Cardiff City vs. Wrexham

22 August—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST

Wrexham vs. Watford

29 August—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST

Wrexham vs. Birmingham City

September

Date/Time

Fixture

2 September—2:45 p.m. ET / 7:45 p.m. BST

Millwall vs. Wrexham

5 September—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST

Swansea City vs. Wrexham

9 September—2:45 p.m. ET / 7:45 p.m. BST

Wrexham vs. Burnley

12 September—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST

West Ham United vs. Wrexham

19 September—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST

Wrexham vs. Southampton

October

Date/Time

Fixture

10 October—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST

Derby County vs. Wrexham

13 October—2:45 p.m. ET / 7:45 p.m. BST

Wrexham vs. West Bromwich Albion

17 October—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST

Wrexham vs. Preston North End

24 October—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST

Blackburn Rovers vs. Wrexham

31 October—11 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT

Sheffield United vs. Wrexham

November

Date/Time

Fixture

4 November—2:45 p.m. ET / 7:45 p.m. GMT

Wrexham vs. Middlesbrough

7 November—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT

Wrexham vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers

21 November—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT

Lincoln City vs. Wrexham

24 November—2:45 p.m. ET / 7:45 p.m. GMT

Bristol City vs. Wrexham

28 November—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT

Wrexham vs. Portsmouth

December

5 December—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT

Norwich City vs. Wrexham

8 December—2:45 p.m. ET / 7:45 p.m. GMT

Wrexham vs. Charlton Athletic

12 December—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT

Bolton Wanderers vs. Wrexham

19 December—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT

Wrexham vs. Queens Park Rangers

26 December—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT

Stoke City vs. Wrexham

29 December—2:45 p.m. ET / 7:45 p.m. GMT

Wrexham vs. Blackburn Rovers

January

Date/Time

Fixture

1 January—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT

Wrexham vs. Bolton Wanderers

16 January—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT

Preston North End vs. Wrexham

23 January—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT

Wrexham vs. Sheffield United

27 January—2:45 p.m. ET / 7:45 p.m. GMT

Middlesbrough vs. Wrexham

30 January—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Wrexham

February

Date/Time

Fixture

6 February—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT

Wrexham vs. Lincoln City

13 February—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT

Wrexham vs. West Ham United

16 February—2:45 p.m. ET / 7:45 p.m. GMT

West Bromwich Albion vs. Wrexham

20 February—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT

Southampton vs. Wrexham

27 February—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT

Wrexham vs. Derby County

March

Date/Time

Fixture

2 March—2:45 p.m. ET / 7:45 p.m. GMT

Watford vs. Wrexham

6 March—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT

Wrexham vs. Cardiff City

13 March—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT

Portsmouth vs. Wrexham

16 March—3:45 p.m. ET / 7:45 p.m. GMT

Wrexham vs. Norwich City

20 March—11 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT

Wrexham vs. Stoke City

April

Date/Time

Fixture

3 April—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST

Queens Park Rangers vs. Wrexham

6 April—2:45 p.m. ET / 7:45 p.m. BST

Burnley vs. Wrexham

10 April—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST

Wrexham vs. Swansea City

17 April—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST

Birmingham City vs. Wrexham

20 April—2:45 p.m. ET / 7:45 p.m. BST

Wrexham vs. Millwall

24 April—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST

Charlton Athletic vs. Wrexham

May

Date/Time

Fixture

1 May—7:30 a.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. BST

Wrexham vs. Bristol City


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Rich Fay
RICH FAY

Rich Fay is a Sports Illustrated freelance writer covering Wrexham AFC. He was born in Wrexham and raised in North Wales, but spent nine years covering Manchester United and Manchester City for the Manchester Evening News and National World. Rich is also the co-host of the RobRyanRed Wrexham podcast and featured in the Welcome to Wrexham docuseries. When he is not at matches, he is a keen hiker as well as a cook, and thinks he would do surprisingly well on the Great British Bake Off.

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