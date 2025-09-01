Wrexham Make Arsenal Academy Graduate 11th Permanent Signing of Summer
Wrexham have signed former Arsenal midfielder Ben Sheaf just hours before the transfer window closes, marking their 11th acquisition of the summer.
The Red Dragons’ first Championship campaign in 43 years got off to a shaky start. Wrexham only collected four points from their opening four matches of the 2025–26 season despite sparing no expense to overhaul Phil Parkinson’s squad.
Nathan Broadhead, Liberato Cacace and Callum Doyle are just three of the big-name transfers Wrexham have welcomed this summer. Now, Sheaf is the latest player to make the move to Wales.
The 27-year-old, who began his career at Arsenal’s academy, joined the Red Dragons in a deal worth £6.5 million ($8.8 million), according to Sky Sports. Sheaf inked a three-year contract with Parkinson’s side, with an option for an additional year in 2029.
Sheaf comes from Coventry City, where he made 176 appearances for the Sky Blues. In his five years with the club, the midfielder helped Coventry reach the Championship playoffs twice.
The Englishman only mustered seven minutes this season for Frank Lampard’s side, though, and will now begin a new chapter of his career with the Red Dragons.
“The trajectory the Club is on, I’m excited to be on board with that,” Sheaf said. “From speaking to the manager, and from the ambition of the owners, it’s clear it’s only going one way. I’m looking forward to contributing.”
Co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac have openly discussed their dreams of taking Wrexham to the Premier League. Since the two A-List actors took over the club in 2020, the Red Dragons have climbed from the National League to the Championship.
“Change is always good, the move gets me out of my comfort zone,” Sheaf said. “I’ve had some really good moments with Coventry and some memorable times but it’s come to a time to look for something new and something exciting.
“When the opportunity to move to Wrexham came up, it’s something I really wanted to be able to do. I’m excited to get started now,” Sheaf finished.
Parkinson was delighted to add another reinforcement to his team: “I’d like to welcome Ben to the club. He’s a player with a lot of Championship experience and he will add real quality to the squad.”