‘Greatest Honor of My Life’—Wrexham Confirm Exit of Key Figure Behind Rob Mac and Ryan Reynolds Takeover

Wrexham have confirmed that Humphrey Ker will step down from the club's board and his role as a trustee of the Wrexham AFC Foundation after an official five-year association with the club.

Ker played a key role in Wrexham’s remarkable transformation under Rob Mac and Ryan Reynolds and featured heavily in the Welcome to Wrexham documentary series. It was the 43-year-old who first got Mac interested in soccer and convinced him to watch the Sunderland ’Til I Die documentary, inspiring him to buy his own club and reach out to Reynolds for support.

The British actor was then tasked with creating a list of potential teams to buy, with Wrexham among them, and became Mac and Reynolds’s man on the ground throughout the takeover process.

Ker became a hugely popular figure among Red Dragons supporters, not only helping convince the club to sign legendary striker Paul Mullin, but also through his work in the community, including running the Manchester Marathon to raise money for the Wrexham Miners Project.

Why Humphrey Ker Is Leaving Wrexham

Humphrey Ker was hugely popular with Wrexham supporters. | Nick Potts/PA Images/Getty Images

Ker played a key role in the first years of Wrexham’s takeover journey, but his role reduced following the club’s rise through the divisions.

Although he is best known for his time in North Wales, he remains based in Los Angeles, California, where he lives with his wife, Megan Ganz. His focus will now be on spending more time with his family and his own comedy career, but he has ensured he will always be regarded as a key part of Wrexham’s illustrious history and the man who helped make the Hollywood era possible.

“Working for and representing Wrexham AFC and the wider town has been the greatest honor of my life,” he said in an official club statement. “I am proud of the part I have played in the Club’s remarkable journey, both on and off the field.

“The way the Club has evolved and is now structured has made it progressively harder for me to make a positive contribution, so, sad as I am to be leaving, I now feel watching from a distance is the right thing for me.

“I will always be a fan and wish the Club, the community and supporters every success. To everyone who has made me feel so welcome, thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

In their own joint message, co-owners Mac and Reynolds thanked Ker for his enormous contribution to the club.

“Humphrey has been a key piece of the Wrexham story from day one and his kindness, humor and height will be missed but never forgotten.”