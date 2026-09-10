Wrexham Confirm ‘Serious’ Injury Setback—Phil Parkinson Names Four Possible Replacements

Wrexham defender Max Cleworth is set for eight weeks on the sidelines after suffering a hamstring injury in the recent 1-1 draw with Burnley in the EFL Championship.

The 24-year-old missed the majority of Wrexham’s preseason schedule due to a separate Achilles injury but regained his place in the starting lineup as he helped his side keep clean sheets against both Millwall and Swansea. Cleworth was named in the defense for the third match in a row against Burnley on Tuesday but lasted only 30 minutes before he was forced off through injury.

Phil Parkinson initially hoped the center back had suffered only a minor issue. But further tests have shown it to be “more serious” than first feared, with Cleworth now set to spend two months out.

Max Cleworth Injury Blow

Cleworth helped Wrexham keep two clean sheets last week. | Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images

Speaking ahead of Wrexham’s trip to face West Ham this weekend, Parkinson confirmed the injury setback but named Zak Vyner, Dom Hyam, Joe Worrall and academy graduate Aaron James as potential replacements in the right center back role.

“Max, if you remember, on the halfway line when he overstretched the ball in a bit of a tangle,” the Wrexham manager said. “He just overstretched his hamstring, but it is a bit more serious than we first thought, so he’s going to be eight weeks out.

“Max has come in and done well; he has taken his opportunity, but equally, Zak Vyner was our best player, I felt, in our preseason in America. He started the season great against Middlesbrough and Cardiff, and also Aaron James has done really well in preseason. We kept him here; we didn’t let him go out on loan because we knew we needed him. We trust Aaron, and also Dom [Hyam] and Joe Worrall can all play in those positions, so we’ve got options.

“We’re frustrated for Max because he’d come back into the team and done really well. But that’s what we’ve got a squad for, and we’ve got the players to make sure it won’t hinder us too much.”

Wrexham Team News vs. West Ham

Sheaf has experienced rotten injury luck over the past few years. | Cody Froggatt/PA Images/Getty Images

Although they will be without Cleworth at the London Stadium, Wrexham will be boosted by the availability of Josh Windass and Ben Sheaf.

Windass was replaced at halftime of the midweek draw with Burnley as a precaution, while Sheaf has not played since the final day of last season due to various fitness issues.

Parkinson added: “The thing everyone has got to remember with Josh is he is almost having his preseason within the season because he didn’t play a single minute in preseason. He had 60 minutes in his first game, he had 45 [vs. Burnley] and had a slight problem; got whacked on his calf.

“It is only a whack, so that is really positive news for us, but I’ve also got to manage his minutes as well and make sure we get him right to where he needs to be, because he is a very important player for us, a player producing really quality moments as he showed last year. It’s good news in terms of his injury, but we have got to keep making sure that we get him the right exposure at the right time.

“Ben is back in the squad; we put him in. I wanted to give him this week, and he has had a terrific week on the training pitch. He’s ready to be included and will travel down with us.”