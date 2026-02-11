Wrexham Could End 26-Year Skid With FA Cup Triumph Over Ipswich Town

If Wrexham defeat Ipswich Town on Friday evening, the Red Dragons will make it past the fourth round of the FA Cup for the first time since the 1996–97 season.

Phil Parkinson’s men kept their FA Cup hopes alive after an instant classic win over Premier League opposition Nottingham Forest back in January. Wrexham took a dominant 3–1 lead before conceding two late goals that forced extra time. Ultimately, it was a 4–3 penalty shootout victory that propelled the Championship side into the fourth round.

The oldest club in Wales received a kind draw, avoiding the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City. Instead, the Wrexham are set to face familiar foe Ipswich Town under the lights at the STōK Cae Ras.

A victory on Friday would secure Wrexham’s place in the fifth round of the competition, marking a milestone moment for the club in the 21st century.

Wrexham’s Best FA Cup Finishes of All Time

Wrexham have never made it to the FA Cup final. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

The last time Wrexham advanced past the fourth round in the FA Cup came 26 years ago. In 1996–97, the Welsh outfit made it all the way to the quarter-finals, where the run was ultimately eliminated 1–0 by fellow surprise package Chesterfield.

Still, just by making it that far matched the Red Dragons’ best-ever finish in the competition. The club previously made the last eight in 1973–74, before falling 1–0 to Burnley. Wrexham then returned to the quarter-finals in 1977–78, but could not get past Arsenal.

The three quarter-final appearances are the furthest the oldest club in Wales ever made it in the FA Cup. In fact, there are only two other times the team even made it to the fifth round: 1979–80 and 1980–81. Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers got the better of them on those two occasions.

Otherwise, the team has never made the FA Cup semi-finals or the final, let alone hoisted the trophy.

Year Wrexham’s FA Cup Finish 1996–97 Quarter-finals 1977–78 Quarter-finals 1973–74 Quarter-finals 1979–80 Fifth Round 1980–81 Fifth Round

Wrexham Under Pressure to Break Unwanted Trend

Phil Parkinson is hoping to get Wrexham over the hump on Friday. | Zach Forster/MI News/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Wrexham have made the fourth round of the FA Cup 17 times, including this season, but only managed to advance in five of those campaigns. The team has a habit of coming up short with a place in the fifth round on the line, as recently as 2023–24.

Parkinson led his men to the FA Cup fourth round two years ago, but he could only watch as they suffered a lopsided 4–1 defeat to Blackburn Rovers. The Red Dragons also made the fourth round the season prior, but were eliminated by Sheffield United.

The good news for Wrexham is that they have the advantage of playing their all-important fourth round clash at home this time around. Plus, the Welsh team already faced off with opponent Ipswich Town this season in the Championship.

The game, which unfolded back in November, ended in a goalless draw. Ipswich were far better on the day; the Tractor Boys mustered 19 shots compared to Wrexham’s two, and dominated possession.

Yet Parkinson’s squad executed defensively and will hope to once again keep a clean sheet this time out. Wrexham’s attack must deliver a better performance, though, if they want to make the last 16 for the first time in 26 years.

