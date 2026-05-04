Wrexham End of Season Awards: Full List of Winners After Playoff Heartache

Wrexham hosted their annual Player of the Year awards on Sunday evening after a historic season that saw the men’s first team secure their highest-ever league position.

The Red Dragons finished seventh in the Championship table, just two points from the playoff positions after drawing with Middlesbrough on the final day of the regular season. Although there was a huge feeling of disappointment at the way the season ended, there was still plenty to be proud of.

In what was their first campaign back in the Championship after 43 years away, Wrexham recorded their best league finish, reached the FA Cup fifth round for the first time since 1997, and made it to the League Cup fourth round for the first time since 1978. Here’s a look at the big winners from the end-of-season awards.

Young Player of the Season

Callum Doyle

A double award winner in his first season. Callum Doyle is very good at football 😮‍💨



🔴⚪️ #WxmAFC pic.twitter.com/SZR11ChRhQ — Wrexham AFC (@Wrexham_AFC) May 3, 2026

Doyle was the unanimous choice for the Young Player of the Season award after an excellent debut campaign in North Wales. Phil Parkinson claimed it was a “statement of intent” when they signed the 22-year-old from Manchester City last summer in a deal worth $10 million, and it didn’t take long to see why.

The center back made 39 appearances for the club, including 29 consecutive starts during the run-in. He was also named to the Championship Team of the Season in recognition of his excellent individual campaign, and it is no surprise Manchester City insisted on a buyback clause when they sold him last year.

“It took me a while to settle in here, but the lads stuck with me. So, to win this in my debut season, I’m thankful to all the players and staff who have helped me,” Doyle said after picking up his award.

Championship Team of the Season

Position Player Club Goalkeeper Carl Rushworth Coventry City Right back Milan Van Ewijk Coventry City Center back Tristan Crama Millwall Center back Callum Doyle Wrexham Left back Josh Tymon Swansea City Right midfield Femi Azeez Millwall Center midfield Hayden Hackney Middlesbrough Center midfield Matt Grimes Coventry City Left midfield Sorba Thomas Stoke City Center forward Haji Wright Coventry City Center forward Zan Vipotnik Swansea City

Players’ Player of the Season

Callum Doyle

It’s been a memorable season for Callum Doyle. | James Gill-Danehouse/Getty Images

It is always fascinating to see who wins the Players’ Award, which is voted on by teammates. Many thought that unsung heroes George Dobson, George Thomason, and Sam Smith would be in with a strong shout for this accolade, but it was another prize for Doyle instead.

The England youth international is regarded as the best technical player at the club, and there is a strong belief he will be playing in the Premier League very soon. Doyle enjoyed such a successful season that Wrexham are braced for summer interest in the defender, and they could face a tough fight to keep hold of him.

If he only plays one season for the club, he has more than made an impact. “This means everything to me because it’s the players’ decision. It’s the people that I train with day in, day out. I feel really privileged that they voted for me,” Doyle said on stage.

Steve Edwards Goal of the Season

Ollie Rathbone

There was only ever going to be one winner for this one. Although more technically impressive goals were scored this season, no moment comes close to Rathbone’s 94th-minute winner against Queens Park Rangers in January.

The Red Dragons were 2–1 down in the 93rd minute of the match when Josh Windass looked to have grabbed a point for his side. Wrexham didn’t stop there, though, and pushed for a winner, which came from Rathbone almost immediately after the restart. Cue bedlam in the away end and the legendary commentary of Mark Griffiths, whose immortal scream—“Ollie Rathbone, have my children!”—has even been turned into its own official club merchandise range.

Rathbone said, “There were some fantastic goals to be in competition with, so I’m very pleased mine was voted the best. These types of moments are what you dream of as a footballer. I’m very proud to win this award.”

Player of the Season

Josh Windass

Windass delivered when it mattered most for Wrexham during the final months of the season. | Wrexham AFC

Windass felt like the inevitable winner of the award thanks to his huge moments in the fight for the final playoff position. The 32-year-old really hit his stride when it mattered most and became the reluctant hero of their promotion push, with 17 goals across all competitions.

The former Sheffield Wednesday star ended the season with seven goals in the final eight matches of the campaign, including a stunning free kick against Middlesbrough on the final day. Windass doesn’t celebrate most of his goals because he believes it is his job to score them. He at least produced a smile when he picked up the Player of the Season award, as well as another for finishing as the club’s top goal scorer.

“I wasn’t expecting this one,” he admitted. “We’ve got so many great players in the dressing room, so it’s really nice to win it. The gaffer has created a great culture at this club, and that’s not easy to do. So, credit to him and to the lads.”

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