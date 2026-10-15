Wrexham Favorite Explains Decision to Step Away After Key Role in Takeover

Humphrey Ker admits his shock exit from Wrexham was a “complicated” issue, but ultimately something he felt he had to do.

Ker stepped away from the club’s board and his role as a trustee of the Wrexham AFC Foundation last month, bringing an end to his official five-year association with the club. The 43-year-old played a key role in the Red Dragons’ rise, initially getting Rob Mac interested in the sport and drawing up a list of potential clubs to buy.

Ker then became Mac and Ryan Reynolds’s man on the ground during the takeover process, putting his comedy career on hold as the Hollywood duo set about transforming the former National League club. The British actor quickly became a major part of the local community and famously helped convince the owners to break the bank to sign legendary striker Paul Mullin.

Humphrey Ker Explains Wrexham Exit

Humphrey Ker convinced Rob Mac and Ryan Reynolds to buy Wrexham in February 2021. | Getty Images

Ker believes the club’s current structure made it progressively harder for him to make a positive contribution, with his role diminishing following Wrexham’s promotion to the EFL Championship.

Despite his popularity among supporters, Ker gradually stepped back from the boardroom as the club made several other high-profile appointments and evolved from a community club into a global phenomenon.

“It’s a bit complicated, but it was something that I just felt I had to do,” he told The Leader about his decision to step away. “Not necessarily because of other things in my life, but I am excited to see what happens in the future.

“I thoroughly enjoyed my six years at Wrexham. I will be watching on closely from further afield and wish everybody at the club all the best. I am not quite sure when I will next be there, but I will definitely be coming back when I can.”

Ker leaves the club at a time of transition as Wrexham look to establish themselves among the Championship’s strongest teams and secure promotion to the Premier League. After three successive promotions, the final step is likely to be the hardest, though Ker is confident they will fulfill their lofty ambitions under Mac and Reynolds.

He added: “Rob and Ryan are committed to do this for a long time. All the ingredients that made us successful before are still there and hopefully they will bear fruit as they have done over the last five years.

“It couldn’t have gone any better, really. Genuinely, when we started out, I don’t think we ever expected to have got to where we have now. But I am very glad we have got to where we have got to. I think it is an achievement to be proud of.”