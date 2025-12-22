Wrexham Fan Favourite Makes Surprise Return to Squad for Boxing Day
Wrexham attacking midfielder Jay Rodriguez replaced the injured Elliot Lee in Phil Parkinson’s 25-man squad, the club confirmed.
Lee, who is recovering from knee surgery, was temporarily dropped from the team to make room for the long-awaited return of Rodriguez. The 36-year-old has not featured since April after suffering an ankle injury.
Now, Wrexham confirmed Rodriguez is available for selection ahead of the hectic holiday period. From Boxing Day to Jan. 4, the Welsh outfit play four matches, beginning with a clash against Sheffield United the day after Christmas.
Rodriguez became a fan favourite at the STōK Cae Ras despite only arriving in February. Once the Englishman found his footing with the Red Dragons, he played a pivotal role in helping the club secure direct promotion to the Championship.
Of his four goal contributions, three directly snagged victories for Parkinson’s side. Rodriguez set up winners against Rotherham and Blackpool, while he found the back of the net to secure three points against Stockport County. The output might not leap off the page, but those nine points were clinical in Wrexham’s 2024–25 League One campaign.
Wrexham’s Next Four Matches Could Make or Break Promotion Hopes
The ultimate dream for the oldest club in Wales is to earn a record-fourth consecutive promotion and secure a spot in the Premier League next season. Yet Wrexham currently sit 15th in the Championship standings.
The good news for Parkinson’s side, though, is that it is just seven points off the playoff places. A sensational run of form over the festive period could see the Red Dragons surge up the table, but they have formidable opponents standing in their way.
Game
Date
Competition
Sheffield United (H)
Dec. 26
Championship
Preston North End (H)
Dec. 29
Championship
Blackburn Rovers (A)
Jan. 1
Championship
Derby County (A)
Jan. 4
Championship
Wrexham come into the holiday period winless in their last five matches. The club only managed draws with Blackburn Rovers, Preston North End and Watford, while they suffered defeats to Hull City and Swansea City.
A theme in the recent disappointing results is the team’s lack of production up top; the Welsh outfit only managed to score more than one goal once in December. Parkinson will hope the return of Rodriguez will give his men a spark off the bench should their playmaking struggles continue.