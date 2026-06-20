Wrexham Fixtures: When Is 2026–27 Championship Schedule Released?

There’s not long to go until Wrexham discover their fixture list for the 2026–27 Championship season.

The Red Dragons enjoyed an impressive return to the English second division last season, securing the highest finish in the club’s history.

Phil Parkinson’s side finished seventh in the Championship table, just two points behind Hull City, which won the playoffs and secured promotion to the Premier League.

Wrexham sources anticipate a more competitive division next season, with three recently relegated Premier League clubs set to benefit from lucrative parachute payments. Meanwhile, Southampton, Millwall, Middlesbrough and Birmingham City are all expected to be strong promotion contenders.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Championship fixture release.

When Are the Championship Fixtures Released?

The Championship fixtures for the 2026–27 season will be released on Thursday, June 25, at 12 p.m. BST (6 a.m. ET).

The EFL will also announce the full fixture lists for League One and League Two at the same time.

Wrexham are also set to discover their League Cup first-round opponent later that day, although full details have yet to be confirmed.

The first round of the League Cup is regionalized, with Wrexham competing in the Northern section alongside other EFL clubs. No Premier League clubs enter the competition at this stage.

When Does the Championship Season Start?

Wrexham laid solid foundations across their first Championship season in 43 years. | Cody Froggatt/PA Images via Getty Images

The Championship season begins a week before the Premier League, with opening-weekend matches scheduled from Friday, Aug. 14, through Sunday, Aug. 16.

However, Wrexham will be in action a week earlier, with first-round League Cup matches set to be played on Saturday, Aug. 8 and Sunday, Aug. 9.

Phil Parkinson has already revealed that Wrexham will use the first round of the League Cup as a final preseason fixture ahead of the new Championship campaign.

The Red Dragons have five official summer friendlies scheduled and intend to treat the League Cup—known for sponsorship reasons as the Carabao Cup—as a sixth preparatory match before the league season begins.

How to Watch Wrexham on TV

Wrexham fans in the United States will be able to watch matches on Paramount+ throughout the 2026–27 season. The streaming platform holds the rights to the EFL Championship, making it the home of the Red Dragons in the U.S.

Subscribers not only get access to all of Wrexham’s league matches but also every Champions League, Europa League and Conference League match. In addition, Paramount+ is the home of the League Cup in the United States.

Another option for American viewers is Wrexham’s iFollow platform. Fans can purchase monthly video and audio passes to follow all the action from the U.K.

In the United Kingdom, more than 1,000 matches across the EFL, League Cup and Vertu Trophy will be broadcast on Sky Sports throughout the 2026–27 season. All matches outside the U.K. blackout period will be available on Sky Go and Sky Sports+, while select games will be shown on the Main Event channel.

ITV Sport will also broadcast a selection of free-to-air matches throughout the season.

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