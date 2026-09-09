Wrexham Leave Four Stars Out of 21-Man Roster for Championship Season

Wrexham have left four players out of their 21-man roster list for the EFL Championship season.

The Red Dragons were allowed to submit a maximum 25-man list for the remainder of the competition, with at least eight homegrown players and a minimum of two goalkeepers. Players under the age of 21 do not need to be registered, although all loan signings must be registered regardless of their age.

Wrexham have added Deadline Day signings Callum O’Hare and Joe Worrall to the list, but there is no place for the injured trio of Ben Sheaf, Liberato Cacace or George Thomason. Phil Parkinson has also opted not to register third-choice goalkeeper Callum Burton, leaving an additional space in the squad.

Wrexham Confirm Championship Squad List

Phil Parkinson has confirmed his Wrexham squad. | Nick Potts/PA Images/Getty Images

The EFL published the confirmed squad lists on Tuesday, revealing that Wrexham have left four spaces open on their list.

Sheaf has not played since the final day of last season due to injury, although he is back in training and could be available again soon. Once he is fully fit, Wrexham will be able to register him in one of the vacant squad spots, even though the transfer window has closed.

Thomason was ruled out for 10 weeks last month and is not expected to return to action until after the October international break. Cacace made just 13 appearances for the club last season and has suffered a fresh setback in his recovery, with no timeline for his potential return.

Wrexham do not need to register three goalkeepers, so there was no need to include Burton on the finalized list.

That also leaves the Red Dragons with space to register a free agent should they wish to do so, with unattached players still eligible to be registered outside of the transfer window.

Player Home Grown Status Nathan Broadhead Yes Max Cleworth Yes George Dobson Yes Callum Doyle Yes Jacques Ekomie No Dom Hyam Yes Danny Imray Yes Matty James Yes Issa Kabore No Ryan Longman Yes Kieffer Moore Yes Lewis O’Brien Yes Callum O’Hare Yes Anthony Patterson Yes Ollie Rathbone Yes Sam Smith Yes Zak Vyner Yes Danny Ward Yes Ben Whiteman Yes Josh Windass Yes Joe Worrall Yes