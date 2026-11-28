Wrexham embodied the fighting spirit and work ethic of departing assistant manager Steve Parkin as they held on to secure a gritty 1–0 victory over Portsmouth.

Callum Doyle gave his side the lead with a brilliant first-half free kick, while summer signings Anthony Patterson and Joe Worrall put their bodies on the line to preserve another clean sheet and extend the unbeaten run to five matches.

The Red Dragons will need to play better if they are to compete for the Championship playoffs this season, but they showed they are up for the fight despite being without a host of key attacking players.

Wrexham Show Parkin Spirit to Win

Steve Parkin was serenaded by the Wrexham fans before and after the Portsmouth win. | Cody Froggatt/PA Images via Getty Images

A rendition of ‘There’s Only One Steve Parkin’ echoed around the stadium, as the home fans paid tribute to their assistant manager, who announced earlier this week that he would step away from soccer to spend more time with his family.

Wrexham started on the front foot as they looked to give the legendary coach the perfect farewell, and things couldn’t have gone much better. Before he had barely settled into his seat, he was already out of it celebrating what would be his final goal at the Racecourse Ground.

Portsmouth looked vulnerable when goalkeeper Nicolas Schmid fumbled a low cross into the box before conceding a free kick on the edge of the area. Callum Doyle made sure to punish them emphatically, stepping forward and curling a brilliant effort into the bottom corner to give Wrexham an early lead.

The Red Dragons could sense blood and soon should have had a second when captain Joe Worrall volleyed wildly over from close range, when he should have gone with his head instead. Despite their bright start, Wrexham once again had only a one-goal lead to show for their efforts, just as they did before letting it slip to a draw against Bristol City in midweek.

A key reason Wrexham controlled the match was their balance in midfield. Ben Sheaf provided a calming presence both in and out of possession, allowing Ben Whiteman to shield the defense and Ollie Rathbone to push further forward and supplement the attack.

It was a great shame, then, when Sheaf went down holding his hamstring before halftime and was forced off with another injury, his fourth separate issue of the calendar year. When fit, he is still Wrexham’s best midfielder; the problem is he has made only seven appearances this season, just three of which have been starts.

Doyle’s moment of magic meant Wrexham led at halftime despite having only four touches in the Portsmouth box, highlighting the lack of creativity that has underpinned their inconsistent start to the season amid an attacking injury crisis. That problem doesn’t appear to be going away anytime soon, with Callum O’Hare set to be sidelined for much longer than initially expected.

Wrexham Hunker Down and Send Parkin Off in Style

The end of an historic era.



Thank you for everything, Steve ❤️



🔴⚪️ #WxmAFC pic.twitter.com/6zSZ3jjzoo — Wrexham AFC (@Wrexham_AFC) November 28, 2026

Portsmouth were poor in the first half, but they shouldn’t be taken lightly. They arrived in North Wales having lost just once in their previous eight matches, including a four-match unbeaten run, and boasting the best defensive record of any away side in the division.

Like Wrexham, their problems have been in attack. Both sides had scored just seven goals on the road in the league, with only Watford scoring fewer, and Portsmouth struggled to create many chances against a Wrexham side that has quietly gone about its business in recent weeks.

Portsmouth posed their biggest threat on the counter attack and from set pieces, and they were denied what seemed a certain goal from a corner when Anthony Patterson made a brilliant reflex save to deny Odin Bailey from just a couple of yards out. It set the tone for the rest of the match as the Red Dragons dropped deeper, backs to the wall, and almost embraced the growing pressure on their goal.

It took another fantastic stop from Patterson to deny a fierce Ryan Kavuma-McQueen strike, as the club-record signing once again proved his worth after a shaky start to the season. Yet for all their defensive work and determination, Wrexham were timid in attack, offering little beyond the occasional aimless long ball up front. Those briefly relieved the pressure and gave the hosts a chance to catch their breath.

Parkinson turned to the bench to freshen things up at both ends of the pitch, and Wrexham could have wrapped up the win when Ryan Longman saw a low effort blocked in the box after a slick counterattack. The longer the match went on, the more inevitable a heartbreaking equalizer felt.

Portsmouth won a free kick in almost exactly the same position from which Wrexham had scored, but while Doyle found the back of the net, Marlon Pack saw his effort hit the wall as the match entered four minutes of added time. Perhaps for the first time, it felt as though Wrexham would hold on to secure the trademark gritty win that has become so familiar under Parkin’s tenure that it is by no means a fluke.

There is still plenty of work to do, but it was fitting that Parkin’s final farewell was defined by fight, determination and character. As he embarked on a well-deserved lap of honor, it was clear that his replacement will have a tough act to follow.