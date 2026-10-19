Wrexham Injury News: Latest Updates, Potential Return Dates for Seven Players

Wrexham were without seven injured players when they returned to winning ways against Preston North End at the weekend.

Phil Parkinson’s side secured an important 4-1 victory in the EFL Championship on Saturday, and the Wrexham manager was quick to point out after the match that his team had done so despite missing so many players.

“I am very confident we will have a strong season,” he said after the Preston win. “We’ve had, and it is good to mention the injuries when you’ve had a win, probably the worst run of injuries since I’ve been at the club. A lot of quality has come out of the team. You go to any team in the Championship and take seven or eight quality players out of the team, the level of performance is going to dip.”

Wrexham will hope to welcome some players back over the coming weeks as they look to climb the league table. Here’s the latest news on their injured players and their potential return dates.

Max Cleworth

Max Cleworth was playing very well before his injury setback. | Chris Arjoon/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Potential return: Saturday, Nov. 21, vs. Lincoln City

Cleworth has missed five matches since suffering a hamstring injury in the home draw with Burnley. The Wrexham academy graduate was initially ruled out for eight weeks, meaning he is not expected to be available again until next month. He could return during the November international break and be ready for the trip to face Lincoln City.

George Thomason

George Thomason hasn’t featured since August. | Richard Sellers/PA Images/Getty Images

Potential return: Tuesday, Nov. 3, vs. Middlesbrough

Thomason has missed nine matches since picking up a thigh injury in the closing stages of Wrexham’s draw with Watford in their second match of the season. He was ruled out for 10 weeks, meaning he could return just before the next international break. Parkinson won’t rush him back, but Thomason could be available to face either Middlesbrough or Wolves early next month.

Liberato Cacace

Liberato Cacace has made just 13 competitive appearances for Wrexham. | Terence Lewis/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Potential return: Unknown

Cacace has not played a competitive match all season, with Parkinson even admitting that the circumstances surrounding his latest setback remain something of a “mystery.” The left wingback has made just 13 appearances since joining Wrexham a year ago and recently visited a specialist in London in an attempt to determine the cause of his ongoing fitness problems. At this stage, it is impossible to predict when he might return.

Seb Revan

Seb Revan hopes to leave Wrexham on loan in the January transfer window. | Steve Christo/Corbis/Getty Images

Potential return: January 2027

Revan would have left Wrexham in the summer had he been fit, but he remains sidelined by a serious hamstring injury suffered while on loan at Burton Albion in February. Parkinson recently revealed that he hopes Revan will be fit enough to go out on loan again during the January transfer window.

Ben Sheaf

Ben Sheaf only returned for one match before he suffered another injury setback. | Wrexham AFC

Potential return: Saturday, Oct. 24, vs. Blackburn Rovers

Sheaf has missed the last three matches after suffering a groin injury in training during the October international break. Parkinson insisted the injury was not “serious,” and Sheaf is not expected to be sidelined for long. He could return to action this month.

Nathan Broadhead

Nathan Broadhead is yet to score this season. | Andrew Lewis/News Images/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Potential return: Saturday, Dec. 5, vs. Norwich City

Broadhead has missed four matches after suffering a thigh strain in training before the fall international break. The injury is understood to be serious, and he is not expected to return until December at the earliest. The Wales international might not play again this calendar year.

Josh Windass

Josh Windass was seen in a protective boot at the weekend. | Cody Froggatt/PA Images/Getty Images

Potential return: Friday, Oct. 30, vs. Sheffield United

Windass suffered an ankle injury in the opening stages of Wrexham’s recent draw with Derby County and has missed the subsequent two matches. The 32-year-old was seen wearing a protective boot after the weekend win over Preston North End. He won’t be rushed back into action, but the injury is not as serious as initially feared.