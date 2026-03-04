Wrexham Land Premier League Opponent in Blockbuster Preseason Friendly

Wrexham are headed back to the United States as part of their 2026 summer tour, where a match against Liverpool headlines their slate of fixtures on the East Coast.

The Red Dragons, who have aspirations of playing in the English top-flight, will get another taste of Premier League opposition in preseason. The Welsh outfit has previously faced off with Chelsea, Bournemouth and Manchester United on U.S. soil and now will add the other joint-record English champions to their résumé.

Wrexham and Liverpool are set to clash in the Bronx at the iconic Yankee Stadium, home of Major League Baseball’s New York Yankees and Major League Soccer’s New York City FC. The match is a major upgrade from the last meeting between the two clubs back in 2007 in front of just 11,210 fans in North Wales.

Phil Parkinson’s men are also taking on Leeds United and Sunderland on their summer tour to prepare for the 2026–27 season. The friendlies mark the first time since 2024 the club has played in the United States.

Depending on how the rest of this season unfolds, Wrexham could even be a Premier League club by the time these matches are played.

Wrexham’s 2026 Summer Tour: Full List of Fixtures, Dates

The Red Dragons’ upcoming tour does not kick off until after the 2026 World Cup—set to unfold largely across the United States—concludes. The fixtures are also not taking place at any of the stadiums hosting the sport’s biggest tournament this summer.

Wrexham will start their preseason slate against Leeds United at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on July 25. Then they will travel to New York to face Liverpool at Yankee Stadium on July 29.

Rounding out the schedule is a trip to Philadelphia, where Sunderland will be waiting at Subaru Park on Aug. 2. The oldest club in Wales previously played MLS outfit Philadelphia Union at the venue back in 2023.

Opponent Date Venue Leeds United July 25 Raymond James Stadium Liverpool July 29 Yankee Stadium Sunderland Aug. 2 Subaru Park

How to Get Tickets for Wrexham’s 2026 Summer Tour

After a two-year wait, fans in the United States will finally get the chance to see Wrexham play in person this summer. Tickets will likely be a hot commodity given how much of the club’s fanbase resides Stateside from the success of the team’s Emmy-award winning docuseries, Welcome to Wrexham.

It will be official Wrexham members and season-ticket holders that will receive first access to tickets at the lowest prices, though, as well as the opportunity to win exclusive match-day experiences in the U.S. Fans can also register for a Priority Pass that guarantees early access to tickets.

Presale begins on Tuesday, March 10 before the general sale unfolds on Thursday, March 12. Wrexham announced full details, including how and where to purchase the tickets, as well as match kick-off times, will be announced “in due course.”

Wrexham CEO Michael Williamson expressed how excited the club is to return to the United States. “The tour provides a fantastic opportunity for our growing fan base, especially those living in the US, to follow the team in action across three high profile matches.

“The fact that we are playing Leeds United, Liverpool and Sunderland, all teams currently playing in the Premier League, promises three great occasions on big stages, and we look forward to seeing and meeting our fans there.”

