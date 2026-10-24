Wrexham Made to Pay for Summer Transfer Decision in Blackburn Defeat

Wrexham knew they would have to spend big just to remain competitive in the Championship this season, but they did not believe they needed to break the bank to sign a new striker.

The Red Dragons claimed they were “comfortable” with their goalscoring options in the summer and felt the priority should be improving the service to their two senior strikers. Meanwhile, Ryan Reynolds described the transfer business as a “home renovation show,” with the focus on improving the kitchen rather than upgrading everything.

Phil Parkinson has also been quick to point out that scoring goals was not the problem last season; keeping them out at the other end was. There was certainly logic to that argument, given the Red Dragons played with just one striker throughout the campaign. But with their recent switch to two strikers, there is now an even greater emphasis on finding the back of the net.

It is an area in which Wrexham need to improve significantly if they are to match their ambitions of reaching the playoffs by the end of the season.

Wrexham Summer Decision Is Holding Them Back

Kieffer Moore started in attack. | Cody Froggatt/PA Images/Getty Images

Wrexham stuck with two strikers for their trip to face Blackburn Rovers on Saturday, making just one change from the victory over Preston North End as Issa Kaboré replaced Danny Imray at right wingback. Kieffer Moore was again partnered by Sam Smith in attack for the second consecutive week.

Blackburn started strongly and came close to scoring a spectacular opener when Jayden Fevrier cut inside onto his left foot and curled a shot just wide of the post. The Red Dragons, however, managed to take the sting out of the game and push the hosts back into their own half.

Kaboré posed a constant threat out wide, regularly collecting the ball on the right and whipping crosses into the box for the two strikers waiting to attack them.

Although Wrexham struggled to create clear-cut chances in the opening stages, their aerial bombardment caused uncertainty in the Blackburn box. It culminated in a chaotic goalmouth scramble in which Callum O’Hare and Moore both saw close-range efforts blocked.

Wrexham were the more threatening side during an encouraging first half, but despite registering 10 shots, they failed to put any on target. Worse still, they went into halftime trailing.

Blackburn thought they had taken the lead when Hayden Carter’s mis-hit header bounced off the inside of the post and into the grateful hands of Anthony Patterson on the goal line.

The chance lifted the hosts, who took the lead just before halftime. Patterson parried a shot from Samy Morsy straight into the path of Andri Guðjohnsen, who reacted quickest to fire the loose ball into the bottom corner.

Blackburn were too much for Wrexham. | Lee Parker - CameraSport/Getty Images

The ball moved in the air, but Wrexham fans could hardly be blamed for expecting better from their $10.8 million club-record signing in goal, particularly when many had argued that the money spent on Patterson would have been better invested in a striker.

Patterson needed redemption, and he did not have to wait long for another opportunity. Just three minutes after the restart, Wrexham were careless in midfield once again, allowing the ball to reach Dapo Afolayan on the left wing. The Blackburn forward looked certain to double his side’s lead but was denied by an excellent save from the summer signing.

Wrexham continued to push for an equalizer and came close when Smith glanced a header wide after a superb delivery into the box from the lively O’Hare. The Red Dragons deserved a goal for their efforts, but creating chances and converting them are two very different things.

O’Hare linked up neatly with Jacques Ekomié on the left, only for Moore to see his effort blocked inside the box before center back Joe Worrall drilled a shot agonizingly wide of the post.

Parkinson turned to his bench in an attempt to gain a better grip on proceedings, but following a triple substitution, Wrexham’s hopes began to fade. They continued to surrender possession too easily in midfield, allowing Todd Cantwell to set up Guðjohnsen for a clinical finish and his second goal of the game.

The result means Guðjohnsen, son of former Barcelona and Chelsea forward Eidur, now has nine goals this season. That is three more than Moore and Smith have managed combined.

The Red Dragons continued to launch balls forward as they desperately searched for a way back into the game, but with just one of their 23 shots on target, their attacking efforts were driven more by hope than genuine conviction.

Statistic Blackburn Wrexham Possession 50% 50% Total Shots 16 23 Shots on Target 5 1 Big Chances 3 0 Pass Accuracy 80% 78% Fouls 11 11 Corners 7 9