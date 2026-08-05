Wrexham Make Championship Captain Second Summer Signing

Wrexham have completed the signing of Preston North End captain Ben Whiteman.

The 30-year-old midfielder becomes the club’s second signing of the summer for an undisclosed fee, believed to be in the region of $3.3 million. He has signed an initial three-year contract at the Racecourse Ground, with the option of an additional year.

Whiteman completed his medical on Tuesday and could be included in Wrexham’s squad for Friday’s Carabao Cup first-round tie against Middlesbrough. Phil Parkinson targeted the addition of another central midfielder this summer to provide competition and cover for Matty James and Ben Sheaf in the holding role.

The former Preston captain was one of the Championship’s standout defensive midfielders last season, but his arrival could spell the end of George Dobson’s time at the Racecourse Ground.

Wrexham are still in the market for a goalkeeper, a center back and a striker before next month’s transfer deadline. The Red Dragons finished seventh in the Championship last season and expect the division to be even more competitive this year.

Why Wrexham Have Signed Whiteman

Whiteman went under the radar in the Championship last season. | Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images

Parkinson wanted another reliable defensive midfielder after injuries to both James and Sheaf disrupted Wrexham’s promotion push last season. James turned 35 last month, while Sheaf suffered a serious knee injury in February that kept him sidelined until the final day of the campaign.

Whiteman started 43 Championship matches for Preston last season in what was arguably his finest campaign for the club. The former Manchester United youngster is an impressive distributor of the ball and ranked among the Championship’s best midfielders for assists, successful passes, accurate long balls and chances created.

His five assists were more than Dobson, James and Sheaf managed combined. He also averaged 1.6 key passes per game and completed more passes per match than all three of Wrexham’s current defensive midfielders.

It is worth noting, however, that many of those passing numbers were driven by volume. Whiteman’s pass completion rate of 76% was lower than that of Dobson, James and Sheaf, while he is not the most mobile player out of possession. As a result, Parkinson will need to pair him with the right midfield partner to maximize his strengths and maintain balance in the center of the pitch.

25–26 Championship Stats

Championship Statistic Ben Whiteman George Dobson Matty James Ben Sheaf Appearances 43 31 (9 sub) 24 (13) 24 (5) Minutes 3736 2917 2233 2918 FotMob Rating 7.25 7.09 6.90 6.94 Goals 2 2 1 0 Assists 5 2 2 0 Yellow cards 10 8 4 6 Passing accuracy 76% 82.7% 83.8% 86.5% Chances created 68 29 20 17 Duels won 151 171 114 115 Dispossessed 11 23 11 15 Defensive contributions 311 206 124 100 Tackles 79 93 54 38 Interceptions 53 32 22 23 Clearances 138 67 41 31

Whiteman ‘Thrilled’ to Join Wrexham

Our second summer signing is here 👀



🔴⚪ #WxmAFC pic.twitter.com/6idyblEZtA — Wrexham AFC (@Wrexham_AFC) August 5, 2026

“It’s an amazing feeling to be here. I’m thrilled to sign for Wrexham,” Whiteman said after his transfer was announced.

“I think any Championship player at this moment wants to join this football club. Wrexham is a club that wants to get to the Premier League, and so do I. Once the interest was there, it was really hard to ignore.”

“We’re delighted to welcome Ben to the football club,” Parkinson added. “He’s a very experienced Championship player, and we’re looking forward to working with him in the coming seasons.”