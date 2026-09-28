Wrexham Player Report Cards: Every Star Graded After Eight Games

Wrexham have endured a mixed start to the new EFL Championship season, with two wins, four draws and two defeats across their first eight matches.

It means Wrexham sit 14th in the league table on 10 points, just three away from the playoff positions and five adrift of the automatic promotion spots.

Phil Parkinson's side have a more favorable run of fixtures after the current international break and will hope to rise up the table when they return to action next month.

Here is a look at how we have rated the Wrexham players over the first few weeks of the season and which stars have shone brightest for the Red Dragons.

Goalkeepers

Anthony Patterson has started every Championship match this season. | Mark Cosgrove/News Images/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Anthony Patterson—B-: He has not had much to do across the opening weeks of the season but has looked safe and assured in the backline. Patterson is the new first-choice and brings plenty of confidence and sharp decision-making to the side.

Danny Ward—C: He has only played in the Carabao Cup defeat to Middlesbrough and has not featured in any of the league matches so far. Ward is firmly the backup option but has been reliable whenever called upon.

Defenders

Doyle was named in the EFL Championship Team of the Season last year. | Adam Davy/PA Images/Getty Images

Callum Doyle—B: Wrexham's best defender has not hit the same heights as he did last season when he made the Championship Team of the Year.

Max Cleworth—B+: Wrexham have conceded only one goal when Cleworth has been on the pitch this season, but the sample size is still rather small. He earned a starting role before suffering an injury setback.

Zak Vyner—C-: The bad has outweighed the good for Vyner this season. He lost his place in the team but bounced back in style with a fantastic display against Southampton last time out.

Dom Hyam—C: He has been solid across the opening matches but has been guilty of a couple of mistakes when points have been dropped. Hyam is a steady presence at a time of uncertainty in defense.

Joe Worrall—D: Worrall was thrown under the bus against West Ham. He had barely trained with his new teammates and was part of a new backline against the best attack in the division. Still, it was really bad.

Wingbacks

Jacques Ekomié joined Wrexham in the summer. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

Danny Imray—B-: He has started the season strongly with three goal contributions to his name. There is still plenty more to come from the summer signing, but he could improve defensively.

Issa Kaboré—B: He has started where he left off last season. Kaboré is hugely popular with Wrexham fans and is probably the first choice on the right wing at the moment.

Jacques Ekomié—A: The player of the season by a mile. Ekomié has quickly adapted to his new surroundings and surprised supporters with his immense attacking threat on the left.

Ryan Longman—C: He is slowly going to be phased out this season but is still an important part of the squad and is trusted immensely by Parkinson. Longman is always there when he is required and will do a job without kicking up a fuss.

Midfielders

Matty James is the veteran of the Wrexham squad. | Cody Froggatt/PA Images/Getty Images

Ben Sheaf—B-: He has only made one appearance this season but impressed in it. Sheaf is still Wrexham's best midfielder and should be able to prove that after the international break.

Lewis O'Brien—C+: He has endured a mixed start to the campaign, largely due to his regular position changes. He has been great as a central midfielder but is simply not an attacking midfielder.

George Thomason—C: Another player who we expect to see phased out this season. He did a solid job at left wingback before his injury and has now been replaced by a better player.

Ben Whiteman—C+: He has quickly earned Parkinson's trust and become a regular in the starting lineup. He has been good but has not reached the same heights as some of the other midfielders.

George Dobson—D-: It's been a really difficult start to the season for fan favorite Dobson. He conceded a costly free kick against Cardiff and only returned to the side for the demolition at the hands of West Ham.

Ollie Rathbone—C: He brings energy and directness to the Wrexham side but has lacked the same end product he had last season. Rathbone is another who would appear to be coming toward the end of his time at the club.

Matty James—B-: Wrexham are a better team with James in their midfield, but they can't continue to rely on the 35-year-old as much as they do.

Attackers

Kieffer Moore is never slow to show his appreciation for the traveling support. | Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images

Callum O’Hare—B-: He has been an exciting addition to the Wrexham team and played a key role in the recent win over Southampton. O’Hare is another who should be better after having time to train during the international break.

Josh Windass—C-: Windass didn’t feature once during preseason and is still playing catch-up with his fitness. He just hasn’t looked match-sharp yet and is well below the high standards he set last season.

Nathan Broadhead—D: He impressed during preseason but has not been able to carry that form into the new campaign. Broadhead is still an awkward fit in the Wrexham side and is expected to be sidelined for a long time with his recent injury.

Bailey Cadamarteri—C-: He has only made two cameo appearances this season and has not played in any of the last five matches. The youngster is still clearly at the bottom of the pecking order.

Sam Smith—C: He has worked hard but has not had the same impact he managed at the start of the calendar year. Smith is now the clear backup option in attack after previously being the starter.

Kieffer Moore—B+: Never write off Moore. He has been excellent in the opening weeks and has been rewarded with three goals for his hard work. Wrexham need to find a way to manage his minutes and keep him fit.