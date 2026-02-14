Wrexham’s Potential Opponents in FA Cup Fifth Round: Premier League Giants, Record Winners Await

The good times continue to roll for Wrexham after Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac witnessed their side progress to the FA Cup fifth round for the first time in 29 years on Friday night.

Josh Windass’s first-half strike was enough to edge past fellow Championship outfit Ipswich Town at the Racecourse Ground, setting up a tantalising wait for the fifth round draw on Monday night.

While several of the competition’s big-hitters have been dumped already, including Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and holders Crystal Palace, there are some blockbuster opponents that Wrexham could book a date with in March.

Here is who the Red Dragons could face in the next round of the FA Cup.

Wrexham’s Potential FA Cup Fifth Round Opponents

A Hollywood tie would be fitting for Wrexham. They have already conquered Premier League opposition in the tournament this season, beating Nottingham Forest on penalties in the third round, but much tougher top tier adversaries remain standing.

Manchester City were far from flawless in their 2–0 fourth round win over Salford City but Pep Guardiola’s side, who have reached the last three finals, did fire 10 goals past Exeter City in the third round. The two sides have only clashed three times, first in the FA Cup back in 1937 and most recently during the 1998–99 campaign in the third tier.

City’s Premier League title challengers Arsenal would be arguably fiercer foes. The Premier League leaders have been ruthless this season, especially at the Emirates Stadium, and would relish a third ever meeting with Wrexham. The Welsh side actually beat the record winners in the FA Cup back in 1992.

Chelsea also booked their ticket to the fifth round on Friday night and they would prove a glamorous opponent for Phil Parkinson’s men. The same applies to 2021–22 FA Cup champions Liverpool, who would not have to travel too far to visit the Racecourse Ground if required.

The best shot at progression comes in the form of a possible meeting with National League North Macclesfield, although the sixth tier side did knock reigning champions Crystal Palace out in the third round. Statistically, they would be the easiest opponent.

Mansfield Town, who shocked Burnley in the fourth round, Port Vale and Grimsby Town are appealing opponents in terms of continuing the FA Cup journey.

Ball Number for Draw Possible Opponent 1 Liverpool or Brighton & Hove Albion 2 Stoke City or Fulham 3 Oxford United or Sunderland 4 Southampton 6 Arsenal or Wigan Athletic 7 Chelsea 8 West Ham United 9 Mansfield Town 10 Norwich City 11 Port Vale or Bristol City 12 Grimsby Town or Wolverhampton Wanderers 13 Newcastle United 14 Manchester City 15 Macclesfield or Brentford 16 Birmingham City or Leeds United

