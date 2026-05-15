Wrexham Roster Audit: Keep, Loan or Sell Decisions in Summer Transfer Window

Wrexham will look to improve their squad in the summer transfer window as they aim to take the next step towards the Premier League.

The Red Dragons recorded the best finish in the club’s 162-year history with a seventh-place slot in the Championship, but narrowly missed out on the final playoff position on the last day of the season. It meant there were mixed emotions for manager Phil Parkinson, who proved plenty of doubters wrong, but there was still disappointment that they fell just short of making the season even better.

History suggests Wrexham won’t be complacent in the summer window and will look to build upon their solid foundations to supercharge a promotion push next season. They are expected to be in the market for several top players in the coming months, but to comply with EFL squad rules, they will also have to move on some players.

Wrexham already have more senior players than the 25-player limit, though those born on or after Jan. 1, 2005, do not need to be registered. Here is how Sports Illustrated thinks the summer squad audit should go.

Goalkeepers

Arthur Okonkwo lost his place for the final four matches of the season. | Richard Martin-Roberts - CameraSport via Getty Images

Callum Burton (Contracted until 2027)

Burton is a reliable third-choice goalkeeper and has always impressed when given the chance. It would make sense to keep him around for stability.

Verdict: Keep

Arthur Okonkwo (2027)

Okonkwo enjoyed an impressive season until he was dropped for the final four matches of the campaign. He is worthy of a place in the Wrexham squad next season, but if he isn’t going to be the first-choice goalkeeper, it might make more sense to sell him while he still has resale value.

Verdict: Sell

Danny Ward (2027)

Ward was signed to be the first-choice goalkeeper and was recalled to the starting lineup when it mattered most. He should be part of the team next season, but an even better goalkeeper should be signed to challenge him.

Verdict: Keep

Defenders

Liberato Cacace made just 13 appearances during a difficult debut season. | Pieter van der Woude/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Lewis Brunt (2027)

Brunt is a very good squad player to have, but he probably needs more playing time next season. At the age of 25, a permanent exit should be avoided if possible.

Verdict: Loan

Liberato Cacace (2028)

Cacace endured a difficult first year in North Wales following his move from Empoli and is looking to make up for lost time. He could be like a new signing if he manages to stay fit.

Verdict: Keep

Conor Coady (2027)

Coady was frozen out under Phil Parkinson after just six league matches and is expected to leave this summer. It would be in Wrexham’s best interest to secure a permanent exit.

Verdict: Sell

Max Cleworth (2029)

Cleworth impressed after the step up to the Championship and will form a key part of the squad again next season. He might need to get more used to a place on the bench, though.

Verdict: Keep

Manchester City insisted on a buyback clause when they sold Callum Doyle. | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Callum Doyle (2029)

Doyle enjoyed an excellent debut season and looks destined to play in the Premier League. Wrexham will do everything they can to keep hold of him this summer.

Verdict: Keep

Dom Hyam (2027)

Hyam quickly established himself as a key part of the backline under Phil Parkinson and is expected to be named the club’s official captain for next season.

Verdict: Keep

Issa Kabore (2026)

Kaboré was only on loan from Manchester City and didn’t quite do enough to suggest his move should be made permanent this summer.

Verdict: Sell

Seb Revan (2027)

Revan spent the season on loan at League One side Burton Albion, and he does not appear to have a future in North Wales.

Verdict: Sell

Dan Scarr (2027)

Scarr became a key part of the defense in the final weeks of the season, but he will not be a regular starter next term. It wouldn’t be a surprise if he stayed around as backup, but honestly, an exit might make more sense.

Verdict: Sell

Zak Vyner (2029)

Vyner only signed in the winter window and was required to play in a defensive midfield role. It will be interesting to see how he fares at center back next season.

Verdict: Keep

Midfielders

Ollie Rathbone played a key role for Wrexham after his return from injury. | Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Getty Images

Harry Ashfield (2027)

Ashfield impressed during a loan spell with Cheltenham Town and should be sent on another loan this summer to gain experience.

Verdict: Loan

Ryan Barnett (2027)

Barnett was a bit-part player during the Championship campaign, and it looks like time is up on his Wrexham career. He will either leave permanently or be loaned out until the end of his contract.

Verdict: Sell

Andy Cannon (2026)

Cannon is out of contract this summer and will leave as a free agent when his deal expires at the end of next month. The club have already confirmed it will not trigger the option of an additional year.

Verdict: Sell

George Dobson (2028)

Dobson was rewarded with a new contract a few months ago and will form a key part of the squad next season. He is another who might face reduced playing time as part of the next stage of the rebuild.

Verdict: Keep

Matty James (2027)

James is a vital part of the Wrexham squad and will see out his contract in North Wales. He might also need to become a rotational piece next season with a younger midfielder signed.

Verdict: Keep

Elliot Lee has yet to log a single minute in the Championship this season. | James Baylis/AMA/Getty Images

Elliot Lee (2027)

Lee was sent on loan to Doncaster Rovers in the January window and needs to be playing regularly. He will depart the club as a Wrexham legend this summer.

Verdict: Sell

Ryan Longman (2027)

Longman might not be the most talented player in the squad, but he is always available and reliable. Parkinson will keep him around for another season.

Verdict: Keep

Lewis O’Brien (2028)

O’Brien will hope to lock down a regular starting role next season. It would make little sense to sell him after just one year.

Verdict: Keep

Tom O’Connor (2027)

O’Connor returned early from his Peterborough United loan due to injury. He won’t have a role to play in the first team next season.

Verdict: Sell

Ollie Rathbone (2028)

Rathbone proved himself at the Championship level and will be part of the first-team squad next season. He is another who might experience reduced playing time if Wrexham spend big in the summer.

Verdict: Keep

Ben Sheaf (2028)

Sheaf is a key part of the Wrexham side, though there are concerns about his injury record. He will be given another season at the very least.

Verdict: Keep

George Thomason (2028)

Thomason was the surprise of the season with his high level of consistency in the left wingback role. He is a popular member of the squad and a versatile player.

Verdict: Keep

Forwards

Wrexham signed Nathan Broadhead for an initial fee of $10.14 million. | Wrexham AFC

Nathan Broadhead (2029)

Broadhead endured a frustrating debut season in North Wales in which he struggled to establish himself as a key player in the squad. The hope is that he will be better in his second year at the club.

Verdict: Keep

Bailey Cadamarteri (2029)

Cadamarteri was signed as a project player, and it is still too early to judge him. At the age of 21, he would not need to be registered as part of the 25-man squad next season, so it makes sense to keep him around for at least the first half of the season.

Verdict: Keep

Mo Faal (2027)

Faal ended the season on loan with Cheltenham Town, and it doesn’t look like he will ever make it in the first team. He could be sold or loaned out until the end of his contract.

Verdict: Sell

Ryan Hardie (2028)

Hardie made sense as a free-agent addition last summer but was effectively replaced by better signings by the end of the window. It already seems like his time is up under Parkinson.

Verdict: Sell

Davis Keillor-Dunn (2029)

Keillor-Dunn was signed as cover in the winter window, but it is hard to see him getting the playing time he wants next season.

Verdict: Loan

Kieffer Moore hit double digits for Wrexham in 2025–26. | Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Kieffer Moore (2028)

Moore started the season in electric form but became less effective as Wrexham adapted to the division. He will still form a key part of the squad next season.

Verdict: Keep

Paul Mullin (2027)

Mullin will return to Wrexham for preseason, but it seems like this summer could be his final farewell. The 31-year-old struggled on loan at both Wigan Athletic and Bradford City and just wants to play regularly again.

Verdict: Sell

Jay Rodriguez (2026)

Rodriguez is out of contract at the end of the season and will leave the club as a free agent. He made only eight appearances all season, all of which came as a substitute.

Verdict: Sell

Sam Smith (2028)

Smith exceeded expectations over the course of the season and proved himself capable of leading the line in the Championship. He should remain a backup option, with a new striker signed this summer.

Verdict: Keep

Josh Windass (2028)

Windass was named Wrexham’s Player of the Season and also finished as the club’s top scorer. He will form a key part of the squad again next season.

Verdict: Keep

Wrexham Roster After Summer Audit

Position Players Goalkeepers Burton, Ward. Defenders Cacace, Cleworth, Doyle, Hyam, Vyner. Midfielders Dobson, James, Longman, O'Brien, Rathbone, Sheaf, Thomason. Forwards Broadhead, Cadamarteri, Moore, Smith, Windass.

With all of those roster decisions made, Wrexham would already have a core 19-man squad for the 2026–27 Championship season. However, they would still have seven slots available, with Cadamarteri qualifying as an Under-21 player who does not need to be officially registered.

The Red Dragons must register three goalkeepers as part of the 25-man squad limit, meaning they would effectively have six slots available for summer recruits.

It is also important to note that if Wrexham sign any additional Under-21 players this summer, they would not need to be registered. Any loan signings, however, must be registered regardless of age.

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