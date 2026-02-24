Wrexham Standings: EFL Championship Table After 34 Games

Wrexham walked away with a 2–1 victory over a struggling Portsmouth side on Tuesday night to keep their place in the EFL Championship playoff spots.

Sam Smith sent the packed crowd at the STōK Cae Ras to its feet when he headed home the game’s opening goal in the 23rd minute. Max Cleworth then joined in on the scoring with a header of his own 16 minutes later to give the hosts a two-goal cushion at half-time.

Alarm bells sounded in North Wales when Zak Swanson pulled one back for Portsmouth, but Phil Parkinson’s men hunkered down and closed out the game without conceding a late goal that has become somewhat of habit for the Red Dragons.

Wrexham have now won five of their nine league matches since the calendar flipped to 2026, solidifying their place not just in the top half of the table, but in the playoff race.

Wrexham Standings After 34 Games in the EFL Championship

Phil Parkinson continues to lead Wrexham to new heights. | Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Place Team Points Games Played 1 Coventry 65 33 2 Middlesbrough 63 34 3 Ipswich Town 57 32 4 Hull City 57 33 5 Millwall 56 33 6 Wrexham 54 34

Three more points for Wrexham keep them in sixth place, with 54 points through 34 games. The team now has a three-point cushion to Preston North End in seventh.

Upon first glance, it looks like the Red Dragons are within striking distance of Millwall in fifth place, but they have a game in hand. Should Alex Neil’s men defeat Birmingham City on Wednesday, they will be five points ahead of Wrexham.

Still, the Welsh outfit will be more than happy with sixth place, considering their slow start to the season. If the campaign ended this instant, the Red Dragons would make the Championship playoffs and come one step closer to achieving their ultimate dream of playing in the Premier League.

Wrexham’s Next Five Games

Wrexham have a tough slate of fixtures coming up. | Jack Thomas/WWFC/Wolves/Getty Images

Opponent Date Competition Charlton (A) Feb. 28 Championship Chelsea (H) Mar. 7 FA Cup Hull City (H) Mar. 10 Championship Swansea City (H) Mar. 13 Championship Sheffield United (A) Mar. 21 Championship

Wrexham will look to make it three wins in a row when they travel to Charlton at the weekend. The hosts have won just one of their last five matches, and should pose little threat to the Red Dragons.

Parkinson’s men will want to comfortably collect three points before turning their attention to their FA Cup bout with Chelsea. Labelling the oldest club in Wales as the underdog might not be enough to convey the gap between the two sides, but stranger things have happened at the STōK Cae Ras.

A quick turn around from what promises to be a must-see match then pits Wrexham against Hull City. Taking points off the Tigers would be a massive boost to the team’s playoff hopes, opening the door for the Red Dragons to potentially gain important ground on their competitors in the standings.

Just three days later, the Welsh outfit will conclude a three-game home stand against rivals Swansea City. Parkinson’s squad will no doubt be itching for revenge after suffering a late collapse to lose 2–1 in the reverse fixture.

Wrexham’s final match before the March international window comes against Sheffield United. The last time these two sides met in December, there were eight goals scored across 90 minutes, setting the stage for another high-scoring affair come Mar. 21.

READ THE LATEST SOCCER NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MATCH REACTION