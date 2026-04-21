Wrexham Standings: EFL Championship Table After 44 Games

Wrexham leapfrogged Hull City into sixth place after they secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Oxford United in the EFL Championship.

Phil Parkinson's side now occupy the final playoff position with just two games left of the regular season after Josh Windass scored the only goal of the game. The Red Dragons knew they had to take care of their own business to keep their promotion hopes alive and were done a favor as Leicester City held Hull City to a 1-1 draw on the same night.

The victory lifts Wrexham to sixth in the Championship table on 70 points. They are level on points with the Tigers but possess a better goal difference by two. Wrexham now has a four-point advantage over Derby County, who are now firm outsiders to secure a playoff position.

Wrexham have already secured the best finish in the club's entire 162-year history and are now just two matches away from a place in the end-of-season playoffs, where one side will be promoted to the Premier League.

Wrexham Standings: EFL Championship With Two Matches Remaining

Place Team Points Goal difference Games played 1 Coventry (C) 89 +46 44 2 Millwall 79 +13 44 3 Ipswich 76 +29 42 4 Southampton 76 +24 44 5 Middlesbrough 73 +20 43 6 Wrexham 70 +6 44 7 Hull City 70 +4 44 8 Derby County 66 +8 44

Wrexham now sit sixth in the EFL Championship table with 70 points from 44 matches played this season. It means there are just six points left to play for, so there is no way they can finish in a spot for automatic promotion. The Red Dragons could still finish fifth, given they face Middlesbrough on the final day of the season.

Coventry City were declared champions after they defeated Portsmouth at home on Tuesday, while Millwall won away at Stoke to strengthen their grip on second. Ipswich Town have two games in hand in the battle for automatic promotion and face Charlton Athletic away from home on Wednesday. Southampton are fourth after they were held to a draw by Bristol City, and Middlesbrough face already relegated Sheffield United on Wednesday night.

Hull City dropped down to seventh after they drew away at Leicester City on the night that the Foxes were relegated to League One. Derby County lost away at Norwich City in a defeat that damaged their dreams of a playoff place.

What Wrexham Need from Remaining Championship Fixtures





Wrexham undoubtedly have the hardest remaining fixtures of the three teams battling to finish in sixth place this season.



Phil Parkinson's side are back on the road this weekend when they travel to face league winners Coventry City on the day they will lift the EFL Championship trophy. It doesn't get much easier on the final day of the season when the Red Dragons host playoff contenders Middlesbrough in North Wales.



Hull City remain firmly in the race to secure sixth place and head into their final away match of the season this weekend against Charlton Athletic. They host in-form Norwich City on the final day of the regular season, as the fight for the playoff positions could go right to the end.



Derby County are an outsider in the playoff picture but appear to have the easiest schedule of the three teams still in the fight to finish sixth. They are away at midtable club Queens Park Rangers this weekend and finish their season at home to Sheffield Utd.



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