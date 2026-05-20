‘It’s an Honor’—Wrexham Star Handed Historic Call-Up Amid Uncertain Future

Wrexham goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo has been called up by the Nigeria national team for the first time in his career.

The 24-year-old previously represented England at youth level but changed allegiance to the Super Eagles last month. Okonkwo was born in London but qualifies to play for Nigeria through both of his parents.

Okonkwo will be part of the Nigeria squad for the upcoming Unity Cup, an international tournament unfolding in London next week. Nigeria faces Zimbabwe in the first semifinal match on Tuesday, May 26, while Jamaica faces India in the other semifinal. Both the third-place playoff and the final will then be played on Saturday, May 30.

The Wrexham goalkeeper will also be part of the squad that faces Poland in an international friendly on Wednesday, June 3, before taking on Portugal on Wednesday, June 10. Nigeria did not qualify for the World Cup this summer.

Okonkwo Faces Uncertain Wrexham Future

Arthur Okonkwo was dropped late in the season. | Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Arthur Okonkwo enjoyed another good season with Wrexham, even though he was expected to be their second-choice goalkeeper throughout the campaign. Danny Ward rejoined the club from Leicester City last summer and started the first four matches of the season before a serious elbow injury at the end of August left him sidelined for months.

That allowed the former Arsenal goalkeeper to regain his place in the starting lineup, a position he held until the final four matches of the season. Although Okonkwo impressed with his shot-stopping, there were concerns about his overall command of the penalty area, and he was dropped by Phil Parkinson for the final few matches.

Okonkwo’s international recognition comes at an uncertain time in his club career, with the 24-year-old about to enter the final year of his Wrexham contract. With no talks over a new deal currently underway, the goalkeeper has no long-term security in his role at the club and is considered Ward’s backup.

If he is not going to be playing regularly next season, then Okonkwo might opt for a transfer this summer, while it could also represent Wrexham’s last realistic opportunity to command a transfer fee. Signed on a free transfer after leaving Arsenal, any sale would represent pure profit.

Whatever the future holds, he needs clarity on his situation as soon as possible.

Arthur Okonkwo Season Statistics

Metric Value Appearances 44 Clean sheets 11 Goals conceded 65 Expected goals conceded 50.40 Saves 132 Save percentage 66% Penalties saved 3/7 (including shootouts)

What Okonkwo Said About Nigeria Call-Up

Arthur Okonkwo is thrilled by his opportunity to represent Nigeria. | Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside/Getty Images

“It’s an honor to even be given the opportunity to play for your country. I am so excited—I can’t wait. I have been wanting this moment for quite a while now, and to finally have the opportunity is incredible,” he said in a chat with the Nigerian FA.

“It all started last summer. I spoke to the manager and the goalkeeper coach, and they showed their interest in me. The conversations were very positive, and ever since that point we have been trying to get my switch done from English to Nigerian. When the moment finally arrived, the goalkeeper coach was the first to message me to let me know that I had been selected for the camp. You feel so much excitement. The first two people I called were my dad and then my mum. Everyone is so proud. I haven’t even told the rest of my family yet, but soon they will find out.

“I think the most important relationship I want to build with them is trust. Obviously, that takes time, but I want to become a consistent performer for the country. I want to be someone they can trust in goal every game. That is a process. To get there, I have to integrate with the team, learn the way we play, connect with my defenders and everyone on the pitch. I want to keep working toward that.

“The one thing I love to do is make saves. I hope I can make many for Nigeria. I hope they can enjoy my saves more than anything else. Looking five years from now, the reason I made this decision is because I want to win trophies for my country. I know how much Nigerians love football and how important it is to them. Being able to do that for my country would be incredible.”

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