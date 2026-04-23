Why Wrexham Have Dropped Their Most-Used Player When it Matters Most

Arthur Okonkwo has played more minutes than any Wrexham player this season. He is also one of only two players to have been named in all 51 matchday squads and sits joint-third for total appearances. So why has he lost his place when it matters most?

With four matches remaining in the EFL Championship season, Phil Parkinson made the bold call to drop Okonkwo in favor of the experienced Danny Ward. The decision has paid off immediately: Wrexham have won both games since the switch, keeping clean sheets in each and reviving their playoff ambitions.

They are now just five wins from the Premier League. If they get there, Okonkwo will have played a significant role in the achievement. Yet it is increasingly likely he won’t feature again this season. There is even a case to be made that he may have already played his final game for the club.

The Rise of Arthur Okonkwo

Arthur Okonkwo has played the most minutes of any Wrexham player this season. | Richard Martin-Roberts/CameraSport/Getty Images

At 24, Okonkwo is still young for a goalkeeper, but he has already built an impressive résumé. He joined Arsenal at the age of eight and progressed through the ranks to the fringes of the senior setup, where he idolized Chelsea legend Petr Cech and Manchester United great David de Gea.

He never made a competitive appearance at Emirates Stadium but impressed during loan spells with Crewe Alexandra, Sturm Graz, and later Wrexham. Parkinson moved quickly to sign him on loan in the final days of the 2023 summer transfer window, after Ben Foster retired just four games into the season.

Okonkwo made an instant impact. He was named in the League Two Team of the Season as Wrexham surged to a second-place finish and secured a second consecutive promotion. The club then won the race to sign him permanently when his Arsenal contract expired, agreeing to a three-year deal. He followed that up with another strong campaign, helping the Red Dragons finish second in League One and earn promotion to the Championship.

Parkinson knew experience would be vital ahead of the club’s first season in the second tier in 43 years. That thinking led to the return of former goalkeeper Ward, whose spells with Liverpool and Leicester City made him the intended first-choice, with Okonkwo as understudy.

Ward started the opening four matches and brought authority to the back line, even if Okonkwo remained the sharper shot-stopper. Then came a turning point. With Wrexham leading Millwall 2–0 in late August, Ward fractured his elbow in the closing stages. The injury ruled him out until the New Year and handed Okonkwo an extended run in the side.

Player Most minutes played (all competitions) Arthur Okonkwo 3,391 Max Cleworth 3,898 Dom Hyam 3,742 George Dobson 3,202 Callum Doyle 3,149

He seized the opportunity. Playing at the highest level of his career, Okonkwo delivered a series of strong performances, particularly with his shot-stopping. However, questions persisted about his distribution and whether his all-around game would translate to Premier League level.

Those concerns resurfaced earlier this month in a 2–0 defeat to Birmingham City, when he struggled for both goals. Although he still produced several important saves, he fell short in the decisive moments. The loss left Wrexham seventh, four points outside the top six with four games remaining. Two matches later, with Ward reinstated, they are back in sixth place and occupy the final playoff spot.

The decision to recall Ward came quickly. During training last week, Parkinson asked if he felt ready after more than seven months out. “Well, you’re not going to turn that down, are you?” Ward said after the win over Stoke.

“Wardy was very unlucky at the start of the season when he got an injury,” Parkinson told Sports Illustrated in his post-match media duties. “That took a long time to get right. Arthur came in and produced so many moments to win us points, but I felt the time was right to take him out of the team. He has played a lot of minutes in a new division, and Wardy deserved the opportunity. He gave us a really experienced performance when we needed it.”

What Next for Okonkwo?

Okonkwo has enjoyed another excellent season, but Parkinson has ultimately turned to experience in the run-in. The same logic has applied elsewhere, with 31-year-old Dan Scarr replacing 23-year-old Max Cleworth in defense. The priority is clear: secure a playoff place by any means necessary.

With 10 clean sheets in 39 Championship appearances, Okonkwo has shown he can perform at this level. His long-term future, however, may hinge on what happens next. If Wrexham fall short of promotion, he remains a strong option for next season. If they go up, it is difficult to see him playing regularly in the Premier League.

For now, his future is uncertain. Both Okonkwo and Ward are entering the final year of their contracts, and no extension talks are currently underway. That makes this summer the last realistic opportunity for Wrexham to command a transfer fee. Signed on a free after leaving Arsenal, any sale would represent pure profit.

Having recently committed his international future to Nigeria, Okonkwo’s priority is simple: regular football. This season has shown that patience can bring opportunity—but it has also underlined how quickly circumstances can change.

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