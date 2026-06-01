Source: Wrexham Keeping Tabs on ‘Mini Iniesta’ After Previous Offer Rejected

Wrexham are keeping tabs on Swansea City midfielder Ethan Galbraith as they look to strengthen their squad during the summer transfer window.

The 25-year-old was a standout performer for Swansea in the Championship last season despite spending much of the season playing out of position. Galbraith is comfortable as either a central or holding midfielder but made 18 appearances as a makeshift right back for the South Wales club.

Sports Illustrated understands that Wrexham had a formal offer for Galbraith rejected in January and remain interested in a potential deal. The Northern Ireland international has already turned down Swansea’s initial offer of a new contract after joining the club from Leyton Orient just a year ago.

It is understood that the initial proposal fell short of Galbraith’s expectations, and he could consider offers elsewhere unless Swansea improve their terms.

Wrexham are in the market for a holding midfielder this summer as they look to reduce their reliance on Ben Sheaf and Matty James. Both players spent lengthy spells on the sidelines with injuries during the closing stages of the season, while James turns 35 next month.

Who Is Wrexham Target Ethan Galbraith?

Galbraith has rejected a new long-term contract at Swansea City. | Izzy Poles - AMA/Getty Images

Galbraith established himself as one of the Championship’s standout midfielders during his debut season with Swansea. The Northern Ireland international joined the club from League One side Leyton Orient for an undisclosed fee last summer.

The versatile midfielder spent his teenage years at several Northern Irish clubs before securing a dream move to Manchester United. Although he was initially offered only a one-year scholarship deal, he quickly impressed coaches and earned a two-year professional contract.

Galbraith made his senior debut for United in a UEFA Europa League defeat to Kazakh side Astana in November 2019 and was rewarded with a three-year contract extension the following season. He later spent time on loan at both Doncaster Rovers and Salford City before joining Leyton Orient on a permanent deal in 2023.

He was named to the senior Northern Ireland squad at just 18 years old, with manager Ian Baraclough describing him as the team’s own “Andrés Iniesta or Xavi,” referencing the legendary pair of Barcelona past pass masters.

“He’s excelled with the under-21s, and he’s a different type of player from anyone we’ve got in the senior squad,” Baraclough said at the time. “Not to put too much pressure on his shoulders, but he’s our little Andrés Iniesta or Xavi—someone who can get on the ball, manipulate it, and find positive passes.”

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