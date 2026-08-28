Wrexham vs. Birmingham: Predictions, How to Watch on TV and Live Stream

Wrexham hope to secure their first win of the Championship season against Birmingham City on Friday night.

Phil Parkinson's side have given a good account of themselves in their opening draws against Cardiff City and Watford but failed to make their dominance count on either occasion. The Red Dragons will take plenty of positives from those performances and hope to show further signs of improvement this weekend.

Birmingham head into the match on their own winless run, having drawn twice in the Championship this season before being thumped 6-1 by Brentford in the Carabao Cup. Wrexham have failed to win any of their past four meetings with the Blues (D2, L2) and hope to make a statement on the big stage.

Wrexham vs. Birmingham Score Prediction

Red Dragons Get First Win

Danny Imray scored his first Wrexham goal against Watford last weekend. | Nick Potts/PA Images/Getty Images

Wrexham will seek to make full use of home advantage. The Red Dragons know strong home form will be a key part of their promotion push to the Premier League, while they have drawn each of their previous two home meetings with Birmingham.

Parkinson's side will be without injured trio Liberato Cacace, George Thomason and Ben Sheaf on Friday night, but Josh Windass could return to the squad for the first time this season. Wrexham also expect new signings Jacques Ekomié and Issa Kaboré to be involved.

What role can Windass play? Parkinson stated last weekend that Windass would “definitely” be involved against Birmingham but was less certain at his pre-match press conference. The attacking midfielder recorded 21 direct goal involvements last season (16 goals, five assists) as he was voted the club's Player of the Season, but he has not played since the final day of last season. He has been desperately missed, but Wrexham can't afford to be too desperate as they ease him back into action from the bench.

Parkinson stated last weekend that Windass would “definitely” be involved against Birmingham but was less certain at his pre-match press conference. The attacking midfielder recorded 21 direct goal involvements last season (16 goals, five assists) as he was voted the club's Player of the Season, but he has not played since the final day of last season. He has been desperately missed, but Wrexham can't afford to be too desperate as they ease him back into action from the bench. Double debut: Wrexham could hand full debuts to Ekomié and Kaboré on Friday night. Supporters know what to expect from Kaboré following his loan spell from Manchester City, while Ekomié is somewhat of an unknown quantity. With Cacace and Thomason still injured, they need him to hit the ground running.

Wrexham could hand full debuts to Ekomié and Kaboré on Friday night. Supporters know what to expect from Kaboré following his loan spell from Manchester City, while Ekomié is somewhat of an unknown quantity. With Cacace and Thomason still injured, they need him to hit the ground running. The pressure is on: Both teams know a win would kick-start their seasons and quickly change the mood. Five points from the opening three league matches would be a respectable return, while going three games without a win will only ramp up the pressure on either club at this early stage of the campaign.

Prediction: Wrexham 2-0 Birmingham City

Wrexham Predicted Lineup vs. Birmingham

Jacques Ekomié could make his full debut against Birmingham. | FotMob

Wrexham will be forced into at least one change after Thomason suffered a thigh injury that is expected to rule him out for roughly 10 weeks.

Anthony Patterson should keep his place in goal, while it is likely to be a back three of Callum Doyle, Dom Hyam and Zak Vyner once again. Danny Imray will retain his starting role at right wingback after scoring his first Wrexham goal against Watford last weekend.

Ekomié could be handed his debut on the left if he is fit enough, with Kaboré also set to be named in the squad. Lewis O'Brien will start in midfield alongside either Matty James or Ben Whiteman.

Nathan Broadhead will play in one of the attacking midfield roles, with Ollie Rathbone likely to fill the other. Windass should be fit enough for a place on the bench, with Kieffer Moore the leading contender to play in the striker role.

Wrexham predicted lineup vs. Birmingham (3-4-2-1): Patterson; Vyner, Hyam, Doyle; Imray, Whiteman, O'Brien, Ekomié; Rathbone, Broadhead; Moore.

Birmingham Predicted Lineup vs. Wrexham

Birmingham will make wholesale changes from the Carabao Cup defeat in midweek. | FotMob

Birmingham made several changes when they lost heavily to Brentford in midweek and are expected to revert to the side that drew 2-2 with Bristol City last weekend.

James Beadle will return in goal against Wrexham, with a center back partnership of Phil Neumann and Christoph Klarer ahead of him. Bright Osayi-Samuel could be used in the makeshift right back role again, with Alexander Cochrane on the other side.

Tomoki Iwata should play in central midfield alongside Jhon Solis, while Patrick Roberts could be rewarded with a start against the team he scored against last season. Jay Stansfield and August Priske are likely to be named in the attacking roles.

Birmingham predicted lineup vs. Wrexham (4-2-3-1): Beadle; Osayi-Samuel, Neumann, Klarer, Cochrane; Iwata, Solis; Roberts, Paik, Stansfield; Priske.

What Time Does Wrexham vs. Birmingham Kick Off?

Location: Wrexham, Wales

Wrexham, Wales Stadium: Racecourse Ground

Racecourse Ground Date: Friday, August 28

Friday, August 28 Kickoff: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST

How to Watch Wrexham vs. Birmingham on TV and Live Stream

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