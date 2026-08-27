Why Wrexham Spent $12 Million on Two New Wingbacks After Winless Start

Wrexham have announced the signings of wingback duo Issa Kaboré and Jacques Ekomié in the final week of the summer transfer window.

The pair were both unveiled as new Wrexham players on Thursday morning and will be included in the squad to face Birmingham City in the Championship on Friday night. It is not yet clear whether either player will be fit enough to start, but Phil Parkinson is delighted to have added reinforcements at wingback following a fresh injury blow to George Thomason.

Wrexham will be without versatile midfielder Thomason for 10 weeks after he suffered a thigh injury in the weekend draw with Watford, while left wingback Liberato Cacace remains sidelined with an ongoing fitness issue. That left Ryan Longman and summer signing Danny Imray as the only two fit wide options before the arrivals of Kaboré and Ekomié.

Parkinson believes both players will bring “commitment” to their respective roles and play with a “hunger and determination” that will resonate with Wrexham supporters. They are also both natural wingbacks, something Wrexham lacked consistently during their first season back in the Championship.

Sports Illustrated understands the deal for Kaboré will see him join for a fixed fee of $2.7 million (£2 million) on a three-year deal, which could rise to $6.5 million (£4.8 million) if various add-ons are met. The deal for Ekomié is for a fixed fee of roughly $9.5 million (£7 million) on a four-year contract, with that figure potentially rising to around $10 million (£7.4 million) if various add-ons are met.

Wrexham Accelerate Transfer Plans

Parkinson scouted Jacques Ekomié when he watched Angers in January. | Wrexham AFC.

Wrexham had been working on a deal for Ekomié for several weeks but accelerated their approach following Thomason’s injury last weekend. Parkinson watched the 23-year-old firsthand when he attended Angers’ match against Paris FC in January as part of a scouting mission for striker Sidiki Chérif, but it was the left back who caught his eye in western France.

Speaking at his latest press conference, Parkinson explained why the Red Dragons decided to target Ekomié as their new left wingback.

“I think he’s a profile of a player which suits what we want. He’s got that power and strength, which you need the higher up you go. His qualities, which we looked at closely, were identified as a good fit for what we needed in that position.

2025–26 Season Stats

Player League Apps Goals Assists FotMob Rating Pass accuracy Cross accuracy Dribble success Jacques Ekomié Ligue 1 32 0 0 6.56 81.0% 14.3% 38.9% Issa Kaboré Championship 30 0 8 7.07 83.1% 19.3% 40.4%

“The fans can wait and see if he gets the opportunity tomorrow, either from the start or the bench, or whether it’s during the week, and they’ll certainly see a player who’s committed. I think that’s one thing for sure with Jacques and Issa: they’re both similar in terms of that. They play with hunger and determination, and when we’re looking at players, that’s what we want in our players, and they certainly fit that category.”

Parkinson believes the pace of French soccer is similar to that of the Championship, meaning there should be little concern about Ekomié adapting to a new club. Although he has gained most of his experience as a left back in a back four, he also has experience playing as a left wingback in a back five.

When asked what traits he looks for in new signings, the Wrexham manager reiterated that work ethic and attitude remain high on his list of priorities.

“Well, it depends what position, obviously; in certain positions on the pitch, there’s characteristics we like in those areas. In terms of the general, the teamwork ethic, which requires the understanding of the ethos of the team. I think that’s important, and there are certain qualities, which, when we presented to Jacques about how we play and how we see him fit into the role.

“I’d already seen those qualities in his games over in France. I think he fits into what we want as a player in terms of the position we want to play him in, but also the characteristics and his play as well.”

Wrexham Bring Back Fan Favorite

Issa Kaboré was sent on seven loan spells away from Manchester City. | Wrexham AFC

Wrexham will also be boosted by the return of fan favorite Kaboré, who finished as the club’s leading assist-maker during his loan spell from Manchester City last season.

With the 25-year-old available for such a reasonable fee late in the window, it was deemed a no-brainer to bring him back to the Racecourse Ground for the forthcoming season.

Including his spell in North Wales last season, Kaboré has embarked on seven loan spells during his time at Manchester City and is delighted to finally settle into a permanent home at Wrexham.

“We are pleased with Issa coming back. He was a very popular player with us last year, and I think our supporters really warmed to him, and I think the time is right in his career to get a home now,” Parkinson said.

“He’s had a lot of loan moves in his career and to really settle down and establish himself as a player. He's got a great energy and personality in the way he plays, and we look forward to working with him in the coming years.”