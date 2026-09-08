Wrexham vs. Burnley: Predictions, Lineups, TV and Live Stream Details

Wrexham hope to deliver their first home win of the season when they host Burnley at the Racecourse Ground on Tuesday.

Phil Parkinson's side head into the match on the back of impressive away performances against Millwall and Swansea City, while the Clarets, relegated from the Premier League last season, surprisingly sit bottom of the Championship table with just two points from their opening five matches.

The Red Dragons will hope to make the most of their home advantage but know they can't afford any complacency against a team that was in the Premier League last season. It is set to be a testing week for Wrexham, with a trip to face West Ham United on the horizon.

Wrexham vs. Burnley Score Prediction

A First Home Win

Wrexham secured their first win of the new Championship season last week. | Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Wrexham showed plenty of positives last week and will head into the Burnley match confident they can secure another win. Parkinson's side were much improved defensively across their last two matches, securing consecutive clean sheets for just the third time since being promoted back to the Championship.

Burnley will be itching to put things right against Wrexham after failing to beat Bristol City at the weekend. Nicky Hayen's side were leading 1–0 with just 10 minutes remaining at Turf Moor, but conceded two late goals to suffer a demoralizing home defeat.

Lifting spirits: It is still very early in the new season, and a victory could significantly alter the mood for either side. Wrexham could climb even further up the table with another three points, while Burnley would likely lift themselves out of the relegation zone and quieten some of the alarm bells.

It is still very early in the new season, and a victory could significantly alter the mood for either side. Wrexham could climb even further up the table with another three points, while Burnley would likely lift themselves out of the relegation zone and quieten some of the alarm bells. All-out attack: Wrexham made five changes to their lineup as they opted for caution against Swansea, and Parkinson will have to carefully manage his side with a trip to West Ham coming up. That could see him revert to the more attacking lineup that defeated Millwall last week, a move that would delight supporters.

Wrexham made five changes to their lineup as they opted for caution against Swansea, and Parkinson will have to carefully manage his side with a trip to West Ham coming up. That could see him revert to the more attacking lineup that defeated Millwall last week, a move that would delight supporters. Jamie Vardy is having a party: Wrexham were one of several clubs linked with a summer move for Jamie Vardy, but he ultimately signed for Burnley and could make his debut on Tuesday night. He last played at the Racecourse Ground for Fleetwood Town in August 2011, and the home crowd could reignite an old rivalry this week.

Prediction: Wrexham 2-0 Burnley

Wrexham Predicted Lineup vs. Burnley

Phil Parkinson is expected to name an attacking lineup vs. Burnley. | FotMob

Parkinson is expected to follow the blueprint of last week, with a more attacking lineup in midweek and a more defensive side at the weekend. The defense should be unchanged, with Max Cleworth a rock since replacing Zak Vyner following the defeat to Birmingham City.

Lewis O'Brien could be brought into a central midfield role, with changes at wingback on either side. Callum O'Hare could partner Josh Windass in attacking midfield, while Kieffer Moore should be handed a start.

Wrexham predicted starting lineup vs. Burnley (3-4-2-1): Patterson; Cleworth, Hyam, Doyle; Kaboré, James, O'Brien, Ekomié; Windass, O'Hare; Moore.

Burnley Predicted Lineup vs. Wrexham

Burnley have not kept a clean sheet yet this season. | FotMob

Burnley have conceded seven goals across their first two away matches, so the focus could be on defensive solidity rather than an all-out attacking approach. Anel Ahmedhodžić could be brought into defense, while the tenacity of Hannibal Mejbri could make him a wise choice in central midfield.

Vardy could earn a place on the bench in North Wales, but it would be a surprise to see him start given that he missed preseason with his new club.

Burnley predicted starting lineup vs. Wrexham (4-3-3): Weiss; Walker, Ahmedhodžić, Ekdal, Sonne; Hatate, Hannibal, Ramsey; Amdouni, Raghouber, Ramazani.

What Time Does Wrexham vs. Burnley Kick Off?

Location: Wrexham, Wales

Wrexham, Wales Stadium: The Racecourse Ground

The Racecourse Ground Date: Tuesday, Sept. 8

Tuesday, Sept. 8 Kickoff time: 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT / 7:45 p.m. BST

How to Watch Wrexham vs. Burnley on TV and Live Stream

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