Wrexham vs. Leeds United: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Wrexham will begin their U.S. tour when they face Leeds United in their third preseason friendly this weekend.

Phil Parkinson’s side has enjoyed an unbeaten start to the summer after a scoreless draw with Wisła Kraków in Poland and a 1–0 victory over Manchester United in Finland last weekend. The Red Dragons have rotated heavily across their opening two matches and are expected to increase players’ workloads during the U.S. tour.

Saturday’s game will also be Leeds United’s first preseason fixture, with Daniel Farke expected to spread the minutes across his squad in the Florida heat. Harry Wilson could make his debut for the Yorkshire club, while fellow Wales internationals Ethan Ampadu, Joe Rodon and Daniel James have also traveled.

Wrexham will face three Premier League clubs during their U.S. tour before opening the competitive season against Middlesbrough in the first round of the Carabao Cup early next month.

Wrexham vs. Leeds United Prediction

Wrexham defeated Manchester United in their second preseason friendly. | X: @Wrexham_AFC

Wrexham enter the weekend full of confidence after last week’s impressive win over Manchester United. The Red Dragons should also have a fitness advantage over Leeds, whose preseason campaign begins in Tampa, and that could prove significant in what are expected to be demanding conditions.

Parkinson has made wholesale changes during Wrexham’s opening two friendlies, but the U.S. tour is expected to bring longer outings for many of his senior players. It will also allow several returning stars to gradually build match fitness after recent injury setbacks.

Injured stars return: Max Cleworth, Ben Sheaf and Josh Windass are all back in the squad after missing Wrexham’s opening two friendlies through injury. Each was an important part of Parkinson’s strongest lineup last season and will be eager to reclaim a regular starting role.

Max Cleworth, Ben Sheaf and Josh Windass are all back in the squad after missing Wrexham’s opening two friendlies through injury. Each was an important part of Parkinson’s strongest lineup last season and will be eager to reclaim a regular starting role. A point to prove: Much has been made of Wrexham’s lack of transfer activity this summer, with Parkinson repeatedly fielding questions about the club’s quiet window. The manager has urged patience, insisting his current squad is stronger than many believe. Saturday offers another opportunity to prove that point.

Much has been made of Wrexham’s lack of transfer activity this summer, with Parkinson repeatedly fielding questions about the club’s quiet window. The manager has urged patience, insisting his current squad is stronger than many believe. Saturday offers another opportunity to prove that point. Dream signing: Harry Wilson could make his Leeds debut this weekend. The Wales international, who was born in Wrexham and grew up in North Wales, has long been viewed by supporters as a dream signing should the club eventually reach the Premier League. After signing a four-year contract with Leeds, however, that dream may have to wait.

Prediction: Wrexham 2–0 Leeds United

Wrexham Predicted Lineup vs. Leeds United

Phil Parkinson could name the same lineup that defeated Manchester United. | FotMob.

Parkinson is expected to stick with many of the players who have featured prominently so far this summer before introducing those returning from injury later in the match.

Arthur Okonkwo should retain his place in goal, with Zak Vyner, Dom Hyam and Callum Doyle forming the back three. Matty James is expected to anchor midfield alongside Lewis O’Brien, who impressed in a deeper role against Manchester United.

Nathan Broadhead could partner Bailey Cadamarteri in the attacking midfield positions behind Sam Smith, who remains the favorite to lead the line. Elliot Lee and Ryan Longman are unlikely to feature because of injury, although Liberato Cacace could make his preseason debut from the bench.

Wrexham predicted lineup vs. Leeds United (3-4-2-1): Okonkwo; Vyner, Hyam, Doyle; Barnett, James, O'Brien, Thomason; Cadamarteri, Broadhead; Smith.

Leeds United Predicted Lineup vs. Wrexham

Daniel Farke’s potential XI against Wrexham. | FotMob

Unlike many teams at this stage of the summer, Leeds have included a glut of their World Cup stars. Noah Okafor, who played a supporting role during Switzerland’s run to the quarterfinals, is a notable absentee, but the likes of Brenden Aaronson, Gabriel Gudmundsson, Ao Tanaka and new arrival Tarik Muharemović have all been included in Farke’s traveling party.

However, it remains to be seen whether all of the international stars are given a run out so early into the club’s preparations.

Leeds United Predicted Lineup vs. Wrexham (4-3-3): Perri; Bogle, Bijol, Rodon, Lienou; Longstaff, Ampadu, Stach; Wilson, Nmecha, James.

What Time Does Wrexham vs. Leeds United Kick Off?

Location: Tampa, Florida

Stadium: Raymond James Stadium

Date: Saturday, July 25

Kickoff: 12:30 a.m. BST (Sunday, July 26) / 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

How to Watch Wrexham vs. Leeds United

Wrexham’s preseason friendly against Leeds United will be available in the United Kingdom through the club’s official streaming service, with supporters required to purchase a match pass. The game will also be shown on LUTV and Premier Sports 2.

Viewers in the United States can watch on ESPN Deportes, the ESPN App and fuboTV, while the match will be available in Australia via Stan Sport.

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States ESPN Deportes, fuboTV, ESPN App Canada N/A Mexico Claro Sports United Kingdom BBC iPlayer, Premier Sports 2, Premier Sports Player, Prime Video UK, S4C Clic

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