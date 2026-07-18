Five Things We Learned From Wrexham’s Preseason Win Over Man Utd

Wrexham defeated Manchester United 1–0 in their second preseason friendly of the summer thanks to a first-half goal from Sam Smith.

The Red Dragons opened their preseason schedule with a draw against Wisła Kraków last weekend before building on those foundations with another impressive performance in Helsinki, Finland on Saturday.

Phil Parkinson once again used the match to build fitness and rotated heavily, fielding two different lineups across the two halves as 22 players saw action. Wrexham are expected to give players longer runouts during the three-match U.S. tour which begins next week, and will be encouraged by the level they have already reached this summer.

Here are five things we learned from the victory over Manchester United.

A Strong Performance

What a way to end the half 🔥



🔴⚪️ #WxmAFC pic.twitter.com/isTcc8NvQT — Wrexham AFC (@Wrexham_AFC) July 18, 2026

Managers often insist results do not matter during preseason, but strong performances certainly do.

The Red Dragons impressed in last week's scoreless draw with Wisła Kraków and raised the bar again with an excellent display against Premier League opposition.

Wrexham were comfortably the better side against Manchester United’s senior players during the first half before shifting the focus to defensive organization after the break against a youthful lineup packed with academy prospects. The obvious caveat is that this was United’s first preseason fixture, with a makeshift squad missing several World Cup stars.

Even so, it was another encouraging step forward ahead of the U.S. tour and further evidence of why Parkinson remains relaxed about the club’s lack of summer signings.

Pulling the Strings

Wrexham won the race to sign O'Brien from Nottingham Forest a year ago. | Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Wrexham may still be looking to strengthen their midfield this summer, but Lewis O’Brien looks capable of becoming one of the Championship’s standout performers.

The 27-year-old enjoyed a solid first season in North Wales but often struggled to cement a regular starting role.

Operating in a deeper midfield position alongside Matty James, O’Brien dictated the tempo throughout the first half in Helsinki. He created Smith’s winning goal with a superb assist, completed 75% of his passes in the attacking third, and finished the match with an outstanding 93% overall passing accuracy.

He also won every tackle he attempted, claimed 60% of his duels, and added three recoveries and two clearances in a complete midfield display that showcased every aspect of his game.

Once a Red...

Wrexham defeated Manchester United in their second preseason fixture. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

Manchester United possess one of the world’s most famous academies, and it is common for former graduates to line up against the club.

That was the case again on Saturday, with academy products Sam Smith, Ollie Rathbone, and Matty James all featuring for Wrexham.

Of the three, Smith was the standout performer. The striker produced an energetic first-half display, covering enormous ground in the final third while constantly unsettling United’s defense.

His persistence was rewarded just before halftime when he ghosted in unmarked at the back post to convert a well-worked move down the left and give Wrexham the lead.

It was a fitting moment for a player released by Manchester United at the age of 16—and another reminder that leaving one of the world’s biggest academies can be the beginning of a successful career rather than the end of one.

A Few Transfer Targets?

Amass impressed in the EFL Championship last season. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

Wrexham remain the only Championship club yet to make a signing this summer, with Parkinson insisting the club will recruit only players capable of significantly improving the squad that finished seventh last season.

Saturday’s match may have highlighted a few potential targets.

Any loan arrival would occupy a senior squad registration slot regardless of age, so Wrexham would need to be selective. Harry Amass, Toby Collyer, and Shea Lacey all showed enough quality to justify that commitment over the course of a season.

Amass, in particular, looks like a natural fit. The 19-year-old impressed during his loan spell at Sheffield Wednesday and appeared set for another productive move at Norwich City before injury limited him to a single appearance. With wingback still Wrexham’s biggest area of need, he would provide excellent competition for Liberato Cacace.

Defensive Improvement

Wrexham nullified a strong Manchester United side in the first-half. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

It may only be preseason, but back-to-back clean sheets are still worth celebrating.

Arthur Okonkwo’s penalty save preserved the draw against Wisła Kraków last weekend, but this was an outstanding collective defensive performance that frustrated Manchester United throughout.

Wrexham controlled the first half against United’s more experienced lineup before digging in impressively after the break against a younger side eager to make its mark. Even in a friendly, the commitment and work rate required to preserve the clean sheet were evident.

The Red Dragons conceded 65 league goals last season—their worst defensive record since relegation from the Football League in 2008. If they can tighten up at the back, there is every reason to believe another playoff push is well within reach.

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