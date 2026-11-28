Wrexham will hope to give assistant manager Steve Parkin a fitting farewell when they host Portsmouth in the EFL Championship this weekend.

Parkin will step away from soccer at the end of the month to spend more time with his family, bringing an end to an illustrious career and a hugely successful 15-year partnership with Phil Parkinson. The past five of those years have been spent at Wrexham, where he helped take the club from the National League to the Championship, including a club-record finish last season.

The Red Dragons are unbeaten in their previous four matches heading into the weekend, while Portsmouth defeated West Ham United in midweek to continue their strong run of form.

Wrexham vs. Portsmouth Prediction

A Tight Contest

Wrexham lacked creative threat in their midweek draw vs. Bristol City. | Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Wrexham have struggled for goals all season, while Portsmouth boast the best defensive record of any away side in the Championship. It all points toward another tight contest this weekend, which could be decided by a moment of magic or one costly mistake.

The Red Dragons will be desperate to give Parkin the send-off he deserves and could come flying out of the blocks with a point to prove. It won’t be easy against a strong Portsmouth side, though, who have already beaten both West Ham and Swansea City in recent weeks.

Setting the Agenda: Wrexham were uninspiring against a struggling Bristol City side in midweek, meaning there is plenty riding on their performance this weekend. Play well, and the focus will be on a five-match unbeaten run; play poorly, and the narrative will be that they have won just two of their last seven.

Wrexham were uninspiring against a struggling Bristol City side in midweek, meaning there is plenty riding on their performance this weekend. Play well, and the focus will be on a five-match unbeaten run; play poorly, and the narrative will be that they have won just two of their last seven. Stuck in the Middle: Wrexham are unbeaten against teams below them this season and have lost just two of their six matches against sides currently in the playoff places. Their biggest problem has been against mid-table opposition, having failed to win any of their five matches against teams currently ranked between ninth and 17th. Their next two opponents are the sides currently sitting 10th and 11th.

Wrexham are unbeaten against teams below them this season and have lost just two of their six matches against sides currently in the playoff places. Their biggest problem has been against mid-table opposition, having failed to win any of their five matches against teams currently ranked between ninth and 17th. Their next two opponents are the sides currently sitting 10th and 11th. Home Away From Home: Portsmouth are unbeaten in their last four away matches and have conceded just six goals on the road this season. They have won only twice away from home but have proved difficult to beat, drawing four times.

Wrexham Predicted Lineup vs. Portsmouth (3-5-1-1)

Kieffer Moore should return to the lineup after he was rested in midweek. | FotMob

Wrexham’s lineup will once again be dictated by availability, with no attacking players expected to return to the starting XI this weekend. Parkinson should name an unchanged defensive lineup given how much stronger the team has looked in recent weeks.

He could bring Ben Sheaf or Matty James into midfield to provide more control, although the wingbacks should remain unchanged, with Lewis O’Brien likely to play behind Kieffer Moore in attack.

Wrexham predicted lineup (3-5-1-1): Patterson; Cleworth, Worrall, Doyle; Kaboré, Whiteman, Sheaf, Thomason, Ekomié; O'Brien; Moore.

Portsmouth Predicted Lineup vs. Wrexham (4-2-3-1)

Portsmouth could refresh their attack in North Wales. | FotMob.

Portsmouth have an injury crisis of their own, with just 20 senior players expected to be available for their trip to North Wales and 10 players still sidelined.

John Mousinho’s side should also name an unchanged backline against Wrexham, although they could make changes in attack, with Josh Murphy potentially returning and Tyrese Shade leading the line.

Portsmouth predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Schmid; Devlin, Poole, Dia, Swanson; Pack, Mohamed; Kavuma-McQueen, Bailey, Murphy; Shade.

What Time Does Wrexham vs. Portsmouth Kick Off?

Location: Wrexham, Wales

Wrexham, Wales Stadium: Racecourse Ground

Racecourse Ground Date: Saturday, Nov. 28

Saturday, Nov. 28 Kickoff time: 10:00 a.m. ET / 7:00 a.m. PT / 3:00 p.m. GMT

10:00 a.m. ET / 7:00 a.m. PT / 3:00 p.m. GMT Referee: Bobby Madley

How to Watch Wrexham vs. Portsmouth on TV and Live Stream

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