Wrexham hope to bounce back from consecutive defeats and keep their EFL Championship playoff dreams alive when they host Stoke City.

The Red Dragons head into the match on the back of losses against Southampton and Birmingham City, with just two wins in their last seven league games. Wrexham head into the weekend seventh in the Championship table, four points behind Hull City, who occupy the final playoff position.

Phil Parkinson has insisted it would be foolish to write Wrexham off from this point on, though they must realistically win this weekend to keep their promotion hopes alive. There are only four matches left of the season and Hull City will secure sixth position at the very least if they acquire nine points.

Stoke City are 16th ahead of the weekend after injuries significantly derailed their promotion bid earlier in the season. They won the reverse fixture 1-0 earlier back in October and boast the fifth-best defense in the entire division.

Wrexham vs. Stoke Score Prediction

Bounce Back Win to Keep Ambitions Alive

Kieffer Moore lacked service as Wrexham lost to Birmingham City last time out. | Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Wrexham produced arguably their worst performance of the season in the weekend defeat to Birmingham and will need huge improvement against Stoke.

Parkinson's side should come out with a point to prove and could play with attacking freedom as they aim to put more pressure on Hull above them. Stoke have taken just 12 points from their previous 10 matches in the EFL Championship, while Wrexham have taken 16 points during that same period.

Wrexham injury boost: Matty James missed 11 matches due to injury, but was back in the starting line up to face Birmingham last weekend. He should be fit enough to start again on Saturday.

Matty James missed 11 matches due to injury, but was back in the starting line up to face Birmingham last weekend. He should be fit enough to start again on Saturday. Windass return: Josh Windass was sorely missed when Wrexham lost last weekend and he is expected to return to the starting lineup. The 32-year-old is the club's top scorer this season with 12 goals and will have a point to prove after he was rotated against Birmingham.

Josh Windass was sorely missed when Wrexham lost last weekend and he is expected to return to the starting lineup. The 32-year-old is the club's top scorer this season with 12 goals and will have a point to prove after he was rotated against Birmingham. Head-to-Head Record: Wrexham have an atrocious historical record against Stoke and will aim for their first-ever home win against them this weekend. The Red Dragons have lost 17 of their previous 18 meetings with the Potters, with the only victory coming in the old Division 2 (now League One) back in February 1999.

Prediction: Wrexham 2-0 Stoke City

Wrexham Predicted Lineup vs. Stoke

Wrexham could make a couple of changes against Stoke City | FotMob

Wrexham got their starting lineup wrong against Birmingham City last weekend, with Kieffer Moore isolated in the forward line during a match in which they registered no shots on target.

Dominic Hyam should regain his starting role in central defence after he was rested, while Matty James could be partnered by George Dobson in central midfield again. Josh Windass should be recalled ahead of Ollie Rathbone in attack, with Lewis O'Brien expected to occupy the final attacking midfield role.

Kieffer Moore is the more experienced option in attack. Wrexham will still be without Zak Vyner and Ben Sheaf due to injury. Nathan Broadhead has been labeled a doubt due to a tight hamstring.

Wrexham predicted lineup vs. Stoke City (3-4-2-1) : Okonkwo; Cleworth, Hyam, Doyle; Kabore, James, Dobson, Thomason; O'Brien, Windass, Moore.

What Time Does Wrexham vs. Stoke Kick Off?

Location: Wrexham, Wales

Wrexham, Wales Stadium: STōK Cae Ras

STōK Cae Ras Date: Saturday, April 18

Saturday, April 18 Kick-off Time: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

How to Watch Wrexham vs. Stoke on TV, Live Stream

Viewers in the United States can only watch the match on Paramount+, while those in Canada can enjoy the game via fuboTV or DAZN.

The match will be shown in Mexico on either ESPN or Disney+ Premium. Wrexham vs. Stoke City is not available for live broadcast in the United Kingdom.

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