Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has criticized both the timing and the content of a recent interview from center back Wesley Fofana, who has apologized for his comments.

While he may have fallen victim to mistranslation and a lack of context on social media, Fofana still drew frustration from fans for a handful of comments revolving around his penalty miss against Liverpool earlier this season and the lofty nature of his salary in an interview which had not been authorized by the club.

Adding to the controversy was the fact the comments were made during a difficult period for Chelsea in which Fofana, alongside others, has struggled on the pitch. Alonso admitted he was not particularly impressed.

“Absolutely, we have addressed that with him and for sure it was unfortunate,” Alonso explained. “He apologized, he knows it was not right the moment, it was not right the content, we are here to take things seriously and he said that it’s not going to be repeated.

“We know that it’s something that we don’t want, these kind of things, and they are not going to be repeated for sure.”

Asked whether the case was closed or whether Alonso could listen to calls from a handful of supporters to bench Fofana for Friday’s trip to Nottingham Forest, the boss simply responded: “Closed.”

How Fofana Can Move on From Interview Controversy

Fofana needs to turn things around. | Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

While Alonso stopped short of confirming whether Fofana would start against Forest, it seems as though the 25-year-old has a good chance of keeping his place alongside Levi Colwill, particularly with Maxence Lacroix still out injured.

Fofana is enduring a tough run of form—as is every member of Chelsea’s defense not named Pep Chavarría—which has not helped the situation. Blues supporters have concerns about the Frenchman’s attitude and disciplinary record, and the only way out of that situation is by proving the doubters wrong.

As Fofana mentioned in his interview, the best way to make fans forget about your poor performances is by playing well in the following game. A strong performance against a Forest side spearheaded by former teammate Liam Delap would go a long way to rebuilding bridges.

With a contract that expires in 2029, Chelsea are approaching a tense situation with Fofana. His high salary, agreed before the change in policy, undoubtedly does not fit with the club’s current approach, so if he wants an extension at Stamford Bridge, he is either going to have to agree to a sizable wage cut, or prove he is worth more through his performances.

Next summer, with two years left on his deal, may provide Chelsea with one final chance to cash in on Fofana for his full value, which will be significantly lower than the £70 million ($87 million) the Blues paid to sign him in 2022.