‘Controlled Risk’—Xabi Alonso Confirms Huge Kylian Mbappe Decision Before Super Cup Final
Kylian Mbappé has returned to training with Real Madrid ahead of Sunday’s Super Cup final against Barcelona, with manager Xabi Alonso confessing he is weighing up the “risk” of playing the Frenchman.
Struck down by a left knee injury late in December, Mbappé was expected to need around three weeks on the sidelines and did not make the trip to Saudi Arabia for the Super Cup semifinal victory over Atlético Madrid earlier this week.
Since then, however, Mbappé has joined up with the squad in the Middle East and was involved in Saturday’s training session in the hope of making an early comeback in the blockbuster fixture.
“He’s much better,” Alonso said of Mbappé. “He was a bit tight to feature against Atlético, we decided not to rush him, but we kept in mind that he could make it for the final, provided he felt okay. He flew in [on Friday] and will train with the team.
“We’ll assess him and decide if he can start or if he’ll play fewer minutes.
“It’s a decision we’ll make in line with the player, the coaches and the medical staff. We need to weigh up the risk. We have to be aware of the timing, what’s at stake, and then take responsibility for the decisions we make.
“We’re not kamikazes when making these decisions. It’s a controlled risk.”
Fresh Defensive Blow Rocks Alonso’s Preparations
While AS note Mbappé completed the training session without any issues, Madrid did suffer yet another defensive blow involving left back Ferland Mendy.
The French defender complained of a calf injury which is now expected to keep him out of Sunday’s game, complicating things further for Alonso as he continues to juggle a defensive injury crisis.
Center back Antonio Rüdiger has not been training with the depleted defensive unit. He is expected to be named in the squad but is unlikely to start, with left back Álvaro Carreras expected to take his place—at least until Mendy was struck down.
Alonso now has to navigate yet another obstacle at the back, where Éder Militão is already missing and none of David Alaba, Trent Alexander-Arnold or Dani Carvajal are fully fit.
“[Center back] is an area where we’ve had more instability in terms of players being available, and that puts extra strain on those who have to play more and make an extra effort,” Alonso reflected. “We have to deal with it.
“We have the opportunity to play a final, and I’m sure the motivation of the occasion will help ease any discomfort. Energy levels will be high.”