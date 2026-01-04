SI

Xabi Alonso Issues Two-Word Injury Update on Kylian Mbappe for Madrid Derby

The France international faces a late fitness test for Real Madrid’s trip to Jeddah.

Amanda Langell

Kylian Mbappé is a doubt for the Spanish Super Cup.
Kylian Mbappé is a doubt for the Spanish Super Cup. / Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso offered a coy “we’ll see” when asked about Kylian Mbappé’s status for the Spanish Super Cup semifinals.

The Frenchman, who was diagnosed with a knee injury during the holiday break, could only sit and watch from the stands as his team delivered an emphatic 5–1 thumping over Real Betis on Sunday afternoon.

Real Madrid Castilla product Gonzalo García got the nod in his place, and the striker bagged a perfect hat trick that earned a standing ovation from the home crowd at the Bernabéu. Even Mbappé himself sprung to his feet to celebrate the youngster’s sensational performance.

Still, Los Blancos are still eagerly awaiting the return of their leading goalscorer, especially with the Supercopa swiftly approaching. Real Madrid are set to take on arch rivals Atlético Madrid on Thursday evening in Saudi Arabia.

Whether Mbappé recovers in time to make the trip and potentially feature remains the burning question, one Alonso only offered the following answer to: “We’ll see, it depends on how he feels.”

Mbappé leads the team with 29 goals across all competitions this season. The France international capped off 2025 by tying Cristiano Ronaldo’s record for the most goals scored (59) in a calendar year by a Real Madrid player.

Real Madrid Shift Attention to Upcoming Madrid Derby

Xabi Alonso
Xabi Alonso will hope to led his men to their first piece of silverware this season. / Guille Martinez/f22photo/NurPhoto/Getty Images

With or without Mbappé, Real Madrid are headed to Jeddah in hopes of securing the ultimate redemption against Atlético. Diego Simeone’s men handed them an embarrassing 5–2 defeat earlier in the season, one the 15-time European champions are eager to avenge.

“Now we need to rest up, take a bit of a breather and find the energy that’s hard to recover after a game,” Federico Valverde said on Sunday afternoon. “We need it to head into the Super Cup, which is really important.”

Alonso echoed his captain’s statement. “Looking at the upcoming matches, the competition will be fierce. It starts soon with the Super Cup.”

Should Real Madrid get past their neighboring rivals, they will likely face Barcelona, who take on Athletic Club in their semifinal, for the Spanish Super Cup crown. The potential El Clásico final would be a rematch from last year’s, when the Catalans destroyed Los Blancos 5–2.

Published
Amanda Langell
AMANDA LANGELL

Amanda Langell is a Sports Illustrated FC freelance writer and editor. Born and raised in New York City, her first loves were the Yankees, the Rangers and Broadway before Real Madrid took over her life. Had it not been for her brother’s obsession with Cristiano Ronaldo, she would have never lived through so many magical Champions League nights 3,600 miles away from the Bernabéu. When she’s not consumed by Spanish and European soccer, she’s traveling, reading or losing her voice at a concert.

