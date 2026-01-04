Xabi Alonso Issues Two-Word Injury Update on Kylian Mbappe for Madrid Derby
Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso offered a coy “we’ll see” when asked about Kylian Mbappé’s status for the Spanish Super Cup semifinals.
The Frenchman, who was diagnosed with a knee injury during the holiday break, could only sit and watch from the stands as his team delivered an emphatic 5–1 thumping over Real Betis on Sunday afternoon.
Real Madrid Castilla product Gonzalo García got the nod in his place, and the striker bagged a perfect hat trick that earned a standing ovation from the home crowd at the Bernabéu. Even Mbappé himself sprung to his feet to celebrate the youngster’s sensational performance.
Still, Los Blancos are still eagerly awaiting the return of their leading goalscorer, especially with the Supercopa swiftly approaching. Real Madrid are set to take on arch rivals Atlético Madrid on Thursday evening in Saudi Arabia.
Whether Mbappé recovers in time to make the trip and potentially feature remains the burning question, one Alonso only offered the following answer to: “We’ll see, it depends on how he feels.”
Mbappé leads the team with 29 goals across all competitions this season. The France international capped off 2025 by tying Cristiano Ronaldo’s record for the most goals scored (59) in a calendar year by a Real Madrid player.
Real Madrid Shift Attention to Upcoming Madrid Derby
With or without Mbappé, Real Madrid are headed to Jeddah in hopes of securing the ultimate redemption against Atlético. Diego Simeone’s men handed them an embarrassing 5–2 defeat earlier in the season, one the 15-time European champions are eager to avenge.
“Now we need to rest up, take a bit of a breather and find the energy that’s hard to recover after a game,” Federico Valverde said on Sunday afternoon. “We need it to head into the Super Cup, which is really important.”
Alonso echoed his captain’s statement. “Looking at the upcoming matches, the competition will be fierce. It starts soon with the Super Cup.”
Should Real Madrid get past their neighboring rivals, they will likely face Barcelona, who take on Athletic Club in their semifinal, for the Spanish Super Cup crown. The potential El Clásico final would be a rematch from last year’s, when the Catalans destroyed Los Blancos 5–2.