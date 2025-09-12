Xabi Alonso Offers New Jude Bellingham Return Timeline
Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso has admitted he is hopeful Jude Bellingham will be back in action before September ends.
The England midfielder underwent pre-agreed shoulder surgery following the conclusion of the Club World Cup this summer and was expected to be out until October at the very earliest, but he has since joined in light training sessions on the grass as he nears a full recovery.
While he is not yet ready for a full return, Alonso confessed Bellingham appears to be ahead of schedule as he confessed a return in the next two weeks is a possibility.
“I want to be a bit optimistic, and hope that [Bellingham] can be back before October,” the Madrid boss told a press conference.
“He’s started to do some things with the group, without contact because we still have to protect the shoulder. But Jude has made a great effort in his recovery.
“He feels very good. Not for [the game] tomorrow, but let’s see if next week he can take steps forward, he can train more normally like any other player. When we feel good, him above all, we’re waiting for him.”
Bellingham remains absent for Saturday’s meeting with Real Sociedad and will also miss the start of Madrid’s Champions League journey against Marseille, but fans can start imagining his return in the La Liga games that follow.
Espanyol on Sept. 20 may be too soon but Madrid’s trip to Levante three days later appears more realistic. Alonso will be desperate to get Bellingham back for the derby against Atlético Madrid on Sept. 27.
Eduardo Camavinga’s recovery has been delayed and the Frenchman, like Bellingham, will not face Sociedad at the weekend, but there is hope Camavinga will be back in action soon.
“[Camavinga] can be with the squad soon, if there are no setbacks,” Alonso declared.