‘Our Obligation’—Xabi Alonso Speaks Out on Real Madrid Transfer Activity in January
Xabi Alonso has not ruled out Real Madrid making new signings during the open transfer window this month, declaring that the club is willing to explore opportunities.
Los Blancos had a busy summer window that has so far yielded inconsistent results, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Franco Mastantuono seeing progress halted by injuries. Álvaro Carreras and Dean Huijsen have become key starters, although the latter also hasn’t been injury-free.
Alonso’s team trail reigning champions Barcelona in La Liga and have lost two out of six matches in the Champions League, highlighting the room for improvement. The manager insists he is “happy” with the players he already has in front of him but explained that the club is always looking.
“It’s our obligation to always be attentive as to how we can improve, if possibilities arise. But we’re happy with the squad,” Alonso told reporters in summary of the situation.
Real Madrid’s 2026 January Transfer Wishlist
Despite a concerning lack of certainty over when Kylian Mbappé might return from a knee sprain—“We’re going to push to keep the time down … But when [will he return]? I don’t know,” Alonso fretted this week—the obvious positions for Real Madrid to pursue are deeper on the field.
Defensive depth has been stretched for much of the season, with Éder Militão now ruled out until April, while David Alaba and Antonio Rüdiger have been showing signs of age. Raúl Asencio has become a permanent member of the first team, but an extra center back would be a blessing.
Crystal Palace captain Marc Guéhi would be the primary option, with his contract expiring at the end of the season and his club perhaps concerned by looming free agency. Dayot Upamecano is in a similar situation at Bayern Munich, while Sporting CP’s Ousmane Diomande could be a cheaper target in a more immediate context.
After losing Toni Kroos and Luka Modrić in back-to-back summers, a deep-lying playmaker is the other ideal signing this month. Adam Wharton, another at Crystal Palace, is the premium tier option with a nine-figure price tag, with Stuttgart’s Angelo Stiller one to watch. Nico Paz is impressing at Como and has a buyback clause, although there are doubts if it can be used before the summer.