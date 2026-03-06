YouTube Sensation KSI to Produce ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ Style Series

YouTube star KSI will produce a documentary series capturing his takeover of English non-league side Dagenham & Redbridge.

It was recently confirmed that KSI, real name Olajide Olatunji, has joined the ownership group at the English sixth-tier side, vowing to try and replicate the success from his old video series, ‘Race to Division One,’ which captured his bid for success on the FIFA 12 video game and drew millions of viewers on YouTube.

As part of this newest journey, KSI will team up with production company After Party Studios to create a docuseries entitled ‘Race To The Top’ that will offer unprecedented access to the non-league club at the highest level and follow in the footsteps of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s ‘Welcome to Wrexham.’

“This is a really big deal for me,” KSI said. “For the fans who’ve been with me since ‘Race to Division One,’ it’s a full-circle moment—from dreaming about football online to actually taking over a club.

“Reuniting with Ben [Doyle] and After Party Studios makes it even more special. He’s captured every high and low, and I am so excited for him to board this rollercoaster of a journey at Dagenham & Redbridge with me.”

Doyle, also known as RVBBERDUCK, previously produced a documentary about KSI’s boxing journey, KSI: Can’t Lose.

“When KSI called me on a rainy Sunday morning last November and said he was buying a football club, I knew I had to be there to capture it,” Doyle added.

“When we shot ‘KSI: Can’t Lose’ back in 2018, I rolled the cameras as he redefined an entire sport—this feels like a true full circle moment as yet again we stand on the precipice of a seemingly insurmountable challenge. This series will see us get more access than ever before, during the highs and lows as he strives to get the Daggers to the Premier League.”

How to Watch Race To The Top

Staying loyal to his roots on YouTube, the entire series will debut on the KSI YouTube channel later this summer.

The KSI channel currently boasts over 17 million subscribers, with the 32-year-old’s various followings on alternative social media platforms reaches close to double that number.

‘Race To The Top’ will be dubbed in 14 different languages to allow access for viewers across the globe.

Production of the series has already started and will continue on Saturday when Dagenham & Redbridge face Dorking Wanderers, with KSI due to make his first appearance since assuming an ownership role.

