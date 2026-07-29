Built to Last

From elite athletes to active residents, Kaiser Permanente supports the Bay Area’s total health. In this multi-episode series, Sports Illustrated partners with Kaiser Permanente to spotlight the stories of professional athletes — and the importance of having a trusted team beside you

In episode 3, Golden State Valkyries guard Tiffany Hayes reflects on the lessons she's learned throughout her career and how prioritizing her physical and mental well-being has helped her compete at the highest level. Alongside Dr. Mary Moore, Kaiser Permanente Sports Medicine physician and team physician for the Valkyries, Tiffany shares how trust, communication, and proactive care helps athletes perform at their best, recover effectively, and stay healthy on and off the court.

For more, check out Tiffany’s first-person essay in The Players’ Tribune, where she pens a heartfelt letter to The Bay.